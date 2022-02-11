Blake Lively Rocks Purple Silky Blouse That Plunges To Her Waist At Opening Of Broadway’s Music Man

Blake Lively looked so regal in a royal purple suit as she attended the opening night of ‘The Music Man’ in NYC on Feb. 10!

Blake Lively never fails to disappoint with a red carpet look. The 34-year-old looked like royalty in a stunning purple suit with a plunging silk blouse by Sergio Hudson as she attended the opening of Broadway’s The Music Man on Thursday, Feb. 10. She added a pair of sky high purple suede “Calypso” pumps by Christian Louboutin which featured a sparkled toe.

As always, the Gossip Girl star didn’t disappoint when it came to accessories — particularly with her dramatic purple and green drop earrings by her friend, designer Lorraine Schwartz. The unique ear pieces featured a round shaped purple stone set amid what appeared to be green jade, attached to a stunning light purple crystal pieces. She also rocked a pinky ring on her right hand, along with three chunky gold rings on the left.

Her skin was absolutely glowing as she opted to go with a neutral makeup look, allowing her outfit to take center stage. Blake sported a brown eyeshadow and black liner, along with a light peach blush and nude lip, showcasing her natural beauty. She added some drama, however, with her ’80s inspired curled hair which perfectly matched the throwback vibe of her rich purple suit.

The Music Man‘s latest Broadway production stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in writer Meredith Willson‘s iconic roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Both Hugh and Sutton are Tony Award winners, revered for their work on-stage.

When the original run of the show debuted in 1957, it was an immediate hit — winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical — as well as hitting the top spot on the Billboard charts. Music from the show went on to with the GRAMMY Award for Best Original Album. The play was such a success, it spawned a feature film version in 1962 starring the original Broadway cast including the late Robert Preston and Barbara Cook.