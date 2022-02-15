Blake Lively Stuns In A Bright Blue Crop Top & Skirt At Michael Kors Fashion Show – Photo

Blake Lively showed up to the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week as stunning as ever in a chic and sleek bright blue look.

Baby blue Blake! Blake Lively arrived at the Michael Kors fashion show on Tuesday with a stunning, bright blue look for the New York Fashion Week event. The actress wore a matching light blue crop top and pencil skirt, throwing a similarly colored jacket draped over her shoulders. Blake topped off the look with light blue strappy Christian Louboutin pumps and clutch, also rocking gorgeous red lips and her signature blonde looks with the outfit.

Blake never fails to disappoint with a chic look for a night out on the town — especially in New York City. The 34-year-old looked stunning yet again when she stepped out for the opening of Broadway’s The Music Man on Feb. 10, sporting a gorgeous purple suit with a plunging silk blouse by Sergio Hudson for the occasion. She added a pair of sky high purple suede “Calypso” pumps by Christian Louboutin which featured a sparkled toe.

The Gossip Girl star also didn’t disappoint when it came to accessories, wearing dramatic purple and green drop earrings by her friend, designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake also opted for a glowing, neutral makeup look for the event, sporting a brown eyeshadow with black liner, adding a light peach blush and nude lip to round out the look. She added a little drama with her ’80s-inspired curled hair which echoed the retro vibe of the rich purple suit.

The Music Man‘s latest Broadway production stars Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster in writer Meredith Willson‘s iconic roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo. Both Hugh and Sutton are Tony Award winners, revered for their work on-stage.