Blake Lively Wears Plunging High-Slit Pastel Dress With Ryan Reynolds At ‘The Adam Project’ Premiere

Blake Lively wowed in a long sleeveless pastel dress with a high slit while standing and posing with her husband Ryan Reynolds at the New York City premiere of his new movie ‘The Adam Project.’

Blake Lively, 34, was a gorgeous sight to see at the premiere of The Adam Project in New York City! The actress showed up to the event to support her husband Ryan Reynolds, 45, who stars in the film, and wowed in a long sleeveless plunging dress with a high slit and multiple pastel colors. The stylish fashion choice included light pinks, purples, blues, and greens, which were all separated into sections, and the beauty added white round earrings and strappy shoes to the look.

Blake happily posed with Ryan on the red carpet of the premiere and they were definitely one of the best dressed couples there. Ryan wore a dark gray suit and tie with pinstripes and black shoes as he greeted onlookers and fellow castmates from the highly-anticipated film. Other stars that showed and posed for pics included Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

Before she turned heads at The Adam Project‘s premiere, Blake made headlines for her look at the opening of Broadway’s Music Man on Feb. 10. The talented star wore a bright purple suit that included a blazer and pants and a plunging silky under top by Sergio Hudson. She also wore matching shoes and green dangling earrings that went perfectly with her outfit and long curly hair.

Blake is known for having an epic sense of style, so her latest fashion choices are no surprise. When he’s not attending big events in memorable looks, she’s doing so on casual outings or even while hanging out at home. From decorating macarons in a cute checkered top to hanging out with Big Bird in a rainbow sweater and skirt, this girl is definitely a style icon!

We look forward to seeing what other kinds of looks she pulls off in the future!