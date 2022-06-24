Sophie Turner & More Stars Furious After Supreme Court Overturns Roe V. Wade

Sophie Turner and more celebrities reacted with outrage to the news of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24. After Judge Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett signed onto the majority opinion, striking down the 1973 landmark decision and eliminating the constitutional right to abortions nationwide, the Game of Thrones actress took to her Instagram Stories to call the decision “f**king disgusting.”

“Overturning Roe v. Wade is setting us back 50 years,” Sophie began in the video clip, partially seen above. “This isn’t going to save any lives. This is going to kill and endanger millions of women who end up getting backstreet abortions — dangerous backstreet abortions — and end up dying from it.” She then went on to say the decision is not about saving the lives of unborn children. “If this is actually about saving lives, if anyone cared about saving lives, then after any of the mass shootings that have happened here in the United States, we would have gun control. It’s not about saving lives, it’s about controlling a women’s body and controlling a women’s right to choose. And it’s absolutely f**king disgusting.” She then shared Michelle Obama’s statement on the ruling.

Joining Sophie in her contempt for the court ruling was The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal, who posted the phone number for Planned Parenthood on his Instagram and wrote, “For me, no alternative but to keep fighting with the people in reproductive justice who have been working in anticipation of this moment for a decade or more; to refuse paralysis and commit to never getting used to minority rule; to understand this as another damning reminder of what happens when the rights and lives of poor and marginalized people are not understood as the bedrock of justice and fundamental to our own.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar also let her opinion be known, saying she was “speechless” on Instagram as she referenced yesterday’s ruling that struck down New York’s law restricting the ability to publicly carry handguns. “Maybe someday, women in America will have as many rights as guns do,” the actress posted.

Meanwhile, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan issued dissenting opinions to the decision to let states decide abortion laws. In their statements, the justices said “no one should be confident that this majority is done with its work,” as the decision opens the door to overturning same-sex marriage, contraception and other rights. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion that he would not have overturned Roe v. Wade, however, he would have upheld Mississippi’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 24, 2022

We are not the greatest country in the world. — 🕊🇺🇦 Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) June 24, 2022

It's the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2022

They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years. How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

The dude who cried about beer on TV has made a BIG decision about your life, ladies! — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 24, 2022

In a blistering 6-3 decision the Supreme Court has voted to make slavery legal again. Oh wait, my watch seems to be running a few hours fast. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 24, 2022

We can change what happened today. There are many tools to do so. But the mightiest – we must vote those that abetted this out of office. Especially in states that are hardest hit. The core differences between these parties could not be more apparent or desperate. VOTE MIDTERMS! — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

President Biden on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: The Supreme Court has made a tragic error in my view. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) June 24, 2022