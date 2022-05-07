GLAAD President Sarah Kate Elis On Supreme Court Reversing Marriage Equality: ‘It’s Not If, It’s When’

One vocal critic of the Supreme Court’s presumed decision overturn Roe v. Wade is GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Elis. On May 6, she gave an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Hollywoodlife at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City about her opinions on the subject.

“Roe v. Wade is 50 years old and is about to be gone. Marriage equality is about to be gone. Marriage equality is 10 years old and it is based on the same principles as Roe v. Wade,” she remarked in frustration.

In the discussion, she gave articulate opinions on how overturning Roe v. Wade would affect the nation. She personally believes that the decision is an indicator of what’s in the future regarding legal rights of other marginalized groups. More specifically, she believes that abortion rights and human rights are linked, and if this decision becomes official, LGBTQ rights will be in jeopardy as well.

When asked what steps should be taken in order keep marriage equality laws in place if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Sarah responded that the responsibility is in the hands of American citizens. “We have an equality act that protects our community at the federal level that has gone through the house and is stalled in the Senate. We need the Senators to move on this piece of legislation so that we are not vulnerable like Roe v. Wade is vulnerable. And we need to vote! Voting is always critical. I know and we know that when LGBTQ people vote, pro-equality people end up in office. They care about body autonomy. They care about trans people, and they care about immigrants. Pro equality ticket is a ticket for humanity,” she declared.

The GLAAD Media Awards are an annual event honoring the work of influential LGBTQ artists. “This year’s GLAAD Media Awards come at a time where LGBTQ visibility and storytelling can be the frontline response to a dangerous rise in anti-LGBTQ legislation around the country,” Sarah said in an email. “At a time when we need it most, these stories, these stories rise against hate, enlighten, entertain, and send an undeniable message: we are not going anywhere.”