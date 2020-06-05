Stars Who’ve Walked In Pride Parades: Lady Gaga, Iggy Azalea & More 

It’s Pride month! Join us in remembering the celebrities who’ve used their voices and platforms to participate in Pride Marches all over the globe. From Lady Gaga, to Iggy Azalea and Taylor Swift — see who’s stepped up for change in past years!

While messages and social media posts demanding change are impactful, Hollywood’s elite have taken things a step further in recent years when it comes to fighting for what’s right. In honor of Pride Month, we’re taking a look back at Lady Gaga, Iggy Azalea and more stars who’ve been strong allies to the LGBTQIA+ community. See these stars and more by clicking through our attached gallery!

Lady Gaga participated in the second annual Stonewall Day honoring the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York on June 28, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock/MEGA)

Lady Gaga is a well known advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2019, she dressed in sparkling rainbow platforms for a powerful performance and speech at the Stonewall Day Concert in New York City — which marked the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The Stonewall riots took place at the end of June 1969 in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City.

“True love is when you would take a bullet for someone,” Gaga said during her speech. “And you know I would take a bullet for you any day of the week,” Gaga said during her speech. She expressed how crucial change is to “the system of an extremely oppressive administration.” The singer continued, “I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured,” she said, noting, “You have the power. You are so, so powerful, and I hope you feel that power today.”

Iggy Azalea on a float in the Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade in Miami Beach, Florida on April 10, 2016. (Photo credit: Shutterstock/MEGA)

Throughout the month of June, people from all over, including countless celebrities will participate in marches, parades, rallies and events honoring the LGBTQIA+ community and the fight for equality. Take a look back at stars in years past!