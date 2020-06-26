Celebrating Pride With… ‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Noelle: Her Ultimate LGBTQ Icon Revealed
‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey’s daughter Noelle Robinson opened up about what pride means to her since coming out in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!
Cynthia Bailey, 53, and daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, have graced viewers television screens for 10 seasons on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. This past season was different, though, as we got to know Noelle on a more personal level. The duo filmed a pretty powerful scene where Noelle came out as sexually fluid to her mother during a conversation between the two in the car.
Though the mother daughter team is bummed they can’t celebrate Pride weekend in person due to social distancing restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent time reflecting on the special weekend last year on the Bravo float in NYC for world pride. Noelle and opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife all about her LGBTQ icons, why this month is so special to her and even teased a future move in with girlfriend Alexis Powell!