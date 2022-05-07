RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Reveals How She’s Lasted 13 Seasons, Says She Has ‘No Plans’ To Leave

Kandi Burruss, 45, has been a long standing member of Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season in 2009. And as of 2022, she and the show are still going strong after 13 seasons. She is the longest running consecutive housewife in Atlanta, although she admitted that she would have “never thought” that the stint would have lasted as long as it has. And at the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City, she gave an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with Hollywoodlife about her experience on the show and opinion on current events.

“I am a survivor I always say that people may not feel like I am the craziest, or over-the-top, but I am normal and I am solid. I feel like people relate to me,” she said when asked about what keeps her on RHOA, adding that she has “no plans” to depart the show anytime soon.

In the interview, Kandi also opened up about her relationship. Despite the many feuds and divorces on RHOA, she and her producer husband, who she met on the show, have been together for eight years since 2014. “Other women whose marriages ended after joining were in a relationship and they came onto the show. They weren’t used to people being in their business. For Todd and I, people have been in our business all along so we are used to it. We know how to navigate it and we keep it real,” she said while explaining what makes their marriage different.

View Related Gallery Laverne Cox & More Celebs At The GLAAD Media Awards 2022: Photos Laverne Cox attends the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Friday, May 6, 2022. 2022 Glaad Media Awards, New York, United States - 07 May 2022 Cynthia Nixon attends the 33rd GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Friday, May 6, 2022. 2022 Glaad Media Awards, New York, United States - 07 May 2022

Kandi was also very outspoken about the Supreme Court’s recently leaked draft to presumably overturn Roe v Wade. “As a country, we need to stop letting these people slide under us like snakes and make this happen. People need to stop using their ideas and their religion to control everyone. Everyone does not have the same thought process en it comes to our beliefs. Stop putting your personal beliefs on other people. Let’s have a general understanding that we need to respect each other and respect other people’s choices. Stop trying to take us backward,” she passionately declared, adding “I will do all that I can to try and stop this mess.”