Kandi Burruss Confirms Rumored Feud With Marlo Hampton On ‘RHOA’: She Was ‘Throwing Peaches’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is coming back for season 14 with some major changes. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams are out, Sheree Whitfield is back, and Marlo Hampton is FINALLY getting a peach! You also have returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, while Sanya Richards-Ross joins the group as the new Housewife. The upcoming season will surely bring plenty of drama, including one feud that fans may not have see coming: Kandi vs. Marlo!

During this week’s new episode of the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast, Kandi, 45, promoted her new spinoff series Kandi & The Gang and teased the upcoming season of RHOA. Kandi admitted she was “shocked” that she and Marlo didn’t get along this season after being friends for years.

“Marlo, you heard, this peach that she got. Now she wants to go throwing peaches at everybody. Listen, I was the main one saying she needs to get a peach. And then me and her bumped heads. It was crazy,” Kandi, who has been on the show since season 2, EXCLUSIVELY told us.

The Old Lady Gang restaurant owner said more about her beef with Marlo. “She had bumped heads with some other people. But I didn’t think she was gonna bump heads with me,” Kandi explained. “I wasn’t expecting that. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is not it.’ It got really bad to be honest with you. But we recovered.”

As for the other cast members, Kandi said that OG Housewife Sheree’s second return to the franchise will not disappoint. “She came back guns blazing, and she was very transparent about her life and what was going on,” Kandi revealed. “The stuff that was happening with her and her relationship. Oh my god, like she was open about it all. Which obviously makes great TV.”

Kandi also revealed that she was “nervous” to film RHOA without two longtime peach holders (Cynthia and Porsha). But once filming got going, Kandi realized the beloved Bravo series was firing on all cylinders once again. “This season was good and different. Everybody was really making an effort to build real relationships with each other again,” she EXCLUSIVELY said.

