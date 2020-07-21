Drew Sidora Joining ‘RHOA’ For Season 13: 5 Things To Know About Her

Welcome to ‘RHOA,’ Drew Sidora! The actress is the newest cast member to join the hit Bravo series, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Drew Sidora is officially slated to hold a peach during the forthcoming new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, HollywoodLife has exclusively learned. Drew will join returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore for Season 13. Fans of the show should recall that Eva Marcille announced her exit in June, following three seasons on the hit Bravo series, so she won’t be returning. Meanwhile, Nene Leakes‘ future on the show is still up in the air as rumors continue to swirl about her possible firing. Though, Nene nor Bravo has confirmed the latter. As the cast shakeups keeping coming, learn more about Atlanta’s newest peach, Drew Sidora!

1. Drew, born May 1, 1985, is an actress and producer from Chicago, Illinois. — After getting her start in theater before the age of 10, she landed a coveted role on the hit Disney Channel Original Series That’s So Raven. She starred as Lucy Avila in the 2006 movie Step Up and played Tionne Watkins in the VH1 TLC biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. Drew’s also known for portraying a fictionalized version of herself on the BET comedy-drama television series The Game. She guest starred in Girlfriends as a High School Girl Group recruiter. Drew’s other well known projects include roles in: Step Up, Wild Hogs and White Chicks.

2. She’s a singer. — Drew was featured on the Step Up (Original Soundtrack) with two songs titled, “For The Love” and “Til The Dawn”. She was also featured on the Three Can Play That Game soundtrack with a song titled, “Three Can Play”.

3. Drew’s newer projects include a comedy and a thriller. — She’s starring in a comedy film titled, White People Money and she’s co-starring in a thriller/mystery, Influence.

4. She is a wife and a mother. — She’s married to Ralph Pittman and together they have two children, a son born in June 2015, and a daughter born in February 2018. Drew also has a son born in March 2011 from a previous relationship.

5. Drew is very passionate about her faith and the Black Lives Matter movement. — As seen in a number of different posts on her personal Instagram page, Drew is an advocate for protesting against police brutality and social injustice. Unfortunately, she was not able to join recent protests following the police killing of George Floyd, due to surgery on her achilles tendon. She also sings for her local church.