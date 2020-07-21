‘RHOA’s Sheree Whitfield Teases Potential Season 13 Return: ‘I’m An Original’

It’s impossible not to associate the beautiful Sheree Whitfield with ‘RHOA.’ The Atlanta OG spoke exclusively with HollywoodLife about what’s next for her, and if she’ll be holding a peach in Season 13!

With so many questions surrounding Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, wouldn’t it be nice to see a former star return to the hit franchise? — Perhaps, Sheree Whitfield? HollywoodLife chatted with the Bravo star on July 20, and she certainly didn’t deny a triumphant return in the coming season.

“Listen, I’m an original, so you never know! You never know,” she said during a virtual, exclusive interview. “I can come in, come out, you never know. I have a good time when I’m there. Will just see what God has planned for me. You’ll just have to stay tuned,” she explained, noting that “[the door] is open, possibly.”

Sheree admitted that the secret to her return is “just a good conversation.” The reality star noted that she needs things to be fair. “I know my worth and what I bring and just to be fair,” she said.

She also expressed that Bravo “definitely needs an older name to come back,” after we brought up RHOA star, Phadrea Parks. “Depending on what kind of shakeup they do, I think it’s necessary,” Sheree said, explaining, “People don’t want so many new people coming in. I like Phaedra. I’m not in agreement with what happened and what she did but I think when she was on, she was fun.”

When asked if she’s spoken to Housewives executive producer, Andy Cohen about a possible return, Sheree played coy. “I don’t know. We’ll see how the cards play,” she said. Andy previously brought up a possible Sheree-return on Watch What Happens Live in May, where she replied, “Never say never.”

Sheree is one of the OG cast members of the Atlanta franchise. She held a peach for the first four seasons of the series, and returned in Season 8 as a “friend of” the Housewives. Sheree was then promoted to a full-timer in Season 9. Though, she only stayed for two more seasons and exited the show before Season 11.

RHOA star and current full-timer, Kenya Moore recently noted that there needs to be some sort of cast shake-up in Season 13. Her comment came after Eva Marcille‘s exit in June, following three seasons on the show. Meanwhile, Nene Leakes‘ future on the show is also up in the air after she expressed her frustrations over a number of issues — including recent rumors that she was getting fired.

Sheree’s take on Nene is a matter of what makes her happy. “I just know what I said earlier the people they were interested to have come back, they received contracts and she said she’s not happy there,” she said. “I don’t want to be anywhere that I’m not happy. When I wasn’t happy, that’s when I left.”

As for who Sheree believes should stay, and who should go? — She chose not to weigh in on the latter, explaining, “I don’t know. I don’t like to get into that who should be fired and who should not be fired.” Though, “I do know the ones that they wanted back received their contracts and are there,” she revealed.

Sheree went on to reminisce about her best and worst moments on the show. “We did some great travel. I love when we travel and go to different countries and I love that,” she recalled. “When it’s good with the girls, we have the best times. I would say the worse is me just playing out my divorce on TV.”

As for why she exited the show after Season 10, Sheree said she felt undervalued. “I just felt like I was unappreciated, how about that,” she said, explaining, “I felt like I give my all and I’m always giving my all, my authentic self, my real storyline of what I’ve got going on in my life, the good, the bad, the ugly and I just felt like everybody wasn’t doing that and I just didn’t feel appreciated.”

Here’s to hoping Sheree returns in Season 13! Check back at HollywoodLife for all of the tea in Atlanta and more exclusive interviews!