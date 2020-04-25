‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Urges Atlanta To ‘Stay Home’ Despite Georgia Re-Opening: It’s Not ‘Safe’ Yet

Kandi Burruss spoke to HollywoodLife about her thoughts on the state of Georgia re-opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kandi Burruss is urging Atlanta-based fans to “stay home” despite the state of Georgia re-opening amid the coronavirus outbreak. The 43-year-old spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively during an Instagram Live Q&A on April 24. “What would make me feel safer about it, or make [husband] Todd [Tucker] and I feel safer is if the number of deaths start going down in Georgia instead of going up,” she said. “I did have a conversation with the mayor [of Atlanta] and she is asking that although our governor allowed everybody to open back up, most restaurants and different places of business stay closed, or at least not open to the public until the number of deaths start to go down.”

Georgia has now begun easing its statewide stay-at-home restrictions, however Kandi told HL that she’s not reopening her restaurant just yet. “At our restaurant Old Lady Gang, Southern Eatery, we decided that we are going to continue to stay closed for dine-in,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said. “We are doing the delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats, but for now, we just felt like it was better for everyone for us not to open. We’re trying to make sure that we look out for the health of our employees [and] the health of our customers. So for that being said, we’re still staying home. Stay home, people.”

When asked about whether she would feel comfortable going back to work on RHOA, Kandi revealed she wasn’t sure what the Bravo bosses had in store for their filming schedule. “I don’t know what they’re planning. Everyone was at a standstill until they got word from the city on when we can move but now it’s this whole weird thing about the city opening up, I’m not really sure what the plan is,” she dished to HL. “Typically we find out after doing the reunion or right when the reunion is about to air when they’re going to start filming the next season, when you’re going to get your pick-up letter.”

Although that letter is yet to arrive, Kandi did open up about the explosive reunion episode she just filmed. A virtual reunion didn’t stop the cast members of RHOA from tearing into one another, she told HL. The Bravo star was still recovering from the dramatics when she spoke to us one day after taping the reunion. “I think some people still have more to say. Some people walked out,” Kandi revealed. She couldn’t tease any more details, lest she get “in trouble.” Kandi could, however, explain how the reunion got to a point where cast members felt compelled to walk away from their computer screens!