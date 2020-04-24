Exclusive Interview
Kandi Burruss Says RHOA’s Virtual Reunion Was So Explosive That ‘People Walked Out’ — Watch
Kandi Burruss EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that there was ‘so much yelling and screaming’ during the first ever virtual reunion on ‘RHOA.’ The Bravo star teased even more juicy details during our Instagram Live session!
A virtual reunion didn’t stop the cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta from tearing into one another, according to first-hand witness Kandi Burruss! The Bravo star was still recovering from the dramatics when she hopped on for an EXCLUSIVE Instagram Live session with HollywoodLife on April 24, a day after taping the reunion. “I think some people still have more to say. Some people walked out,” Kandi revealed. Kandi couldn’t tease any more details, lest she get “in trouble.” Kandi could, however, explain how the reunion got to a point where cast members felt compelled to walk away from their computer screens!
“I’m not going to lie. Well, for me, it was aggressive. I would say aggressive because I mean the arguments were going so crazy sometimes that [host] Andy [Cohen] is trying to get us to stop and he can’t because we’re not in the room with him so nobody can stop us from talking or saying what we need to say, so people are just going for roadkill when they say what it is they need to say until finally some of us had to be muted,” Kandi told us, laughing.
These “arguments” escalated to the point of “yelling and screaming,” according to Kandi! “It was hurting my ears. I literally had to send production a text like please turn down my headphones,” she admitted. “That was stressing me out, and then when we got off, I just felt exhausted. I talked to fa couple of the girls afterwards. I know I talked to Marlo [Hampton]. Marlo was like, ‘Girl! I need a drink! I am done! I need a whole relaxation moment.”
You can watch HollywoodLife’s entire chat with Kandi ahead of the Season 12 reunion, which will air Part One on May 10, in the video above. The reunion even appeared to take a toll on Andy, who admitted on his Instagram Story that he was suffering his “first hangover” in two months (the host treated himself to tequila after Thursday night’s reunion).
We’ll have to wait and see what exactly drove Andy to the bottle — and Kandi to turn down the volume of her headphones! A major showdown many fans are looking forward to is the face-off between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore; the latter has EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she would be “exposing [NeNe] for the person she really is” and has “receipts.” Well, whatever happened, Kandi has made it clear that the ladies don’t need to reunite in person to reveal how they really feel!