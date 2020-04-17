Kenya Moore Plans To ‘Expose’ NeNe Leakes With ‘Receipts’ During ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Kenya Moore EXCLUSIVELY confirmed with HollywoodLife that the ‘real villain’ she wants to expose at the ‘RHOA’ reunion is NeNe Leakes!

Kenya Moore is ready to name who she wants to “expose” at the Season 12 reunion for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The Bravo star previously teased that she’s bringing “receipts” to the virtual reunion (during her April 16 interview with DailyMailTV), but wouldn’t say who she thinks is the “real villain” — until now! According to Kenya, the “villain” is none other than her infamous nemesis NeNe Leakes.

“I look forward to exposing for the person she really is,” Kenya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think this is a reunion of exposure. And I have the receipts to back it up. I have the people to back it up. I have everything I need so that the world will know just who she really is.” Kenya still hasn’t forgiven NeNe for almost spitting on her during the cast trip to Greece (although NeNe denied this), which Kenya talked about in her DailyMailTV interview. At one point during Season 12, Kenya and NeNe’s beef even almost turns physical — you can relive the shocking scene below!

Kenya’s not letting anyone off the hook at the reunion, though. “Well, my focus is addressing all of the women that I’ve had issues with,” she clarified during her interview with HollywoodLife. “I think that I will do what I’ve always done which is just to be really honest and be factual and to keep it as classy as I possibly can under the circumstances.” However, Kenya couldn’t help but confess that she was “very, very disappointed” that these important confrontations will have to be done through a computer screen. “But this is the world that we’re living in right now. And we couldn’t postpone it because this is the moment that the fans wait for,” she admitted. “The season really is a prelude to the reunion. And people just really want to see us be able to face our enemies or, or our issues with one another.” The reunion’s air date has yet to be announced.

Kenya spoke with HollywoodLife while quarantining at home with her one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly, whom she welcomed with the help of in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures. The Bravo star isn’t only using her time at home to accumulate receipts for the reunion; because of her pregnancy experience, Kenya has opted to become an ambassador for Baby Quest Foundation ahead of National Infertility Awareness Week, which runs between April 19-25!

“[Baby Quest Foundation] provide[s] a lot of different services. They cover expenses of surrogacy, in vitro, egg and sperm donation, financing for embryo donation, and gestational surrogacy,” Kenya said, explaining why she chose to represent this specific non-profit. “There are so many issues people could be facing trying to have a family. Maybe your partner has a low sperm count or maybe there’s someone that’s undergoing chemotherapy, they also pay for egg freezing and retrieval. So they kind of do it all.”

“I feel fortunate that I had the resources to undergo IVF because they can start at like, you know, $15,000 and up just for one cycle, and a lot of people are not successful in the first cycle,” Kenya continued. So, the generous mother has decided to donate $20,000 of her “own money” to sponsor a family! Kenya hopes to raise the dollar amount of that donation. “And people can go to my Baby Quest grant’s web page that’s for Kenya, and they can match my donation,” she revealed. “So instead of me just giving 20,000 hopefully I can raise another $20,000 and make the donation much larger.”