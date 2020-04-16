Kenya Moore ‘cannot wait’ to speak her ‘piece’ on the forthcoming ‘RHOA’ reunion! The Bravo star claimed that she has the evidence to prove who’s really at fault amid her feud with NeNe Leakes.

Kenya Moore, 49, is ready to drop bombshells during The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s first ever virtual reunion! Apparently, the Bravo star has evidence to back up her claims amid her feud with NeNe Leakes, which she revealed in an interview with DailyMailTV published on April 16. “You know I’m a girl who keeps a receipt. I’m being accused of all kinds of stuff,” Kenya said while quarantining at home with her one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Kenya confidently added, “I’m a girl who speaks about facts. Are you about facts? I don’t argue about frivolous stuff. So comes out of my mouth you better know it’s the truth.”

Kenya is ready for whatever drama these “receipts” may bring. “Oh no honey I want it to go down! I want to speak my piece,” she continued. Although Kenya didn’t specify who these “receipts” are about, she didn’t shy away from bringing up her long-running beef with NeNe. “I’ve had NeNe literally try to spit on me,” Kenya said, referring to their infamous showdown during the cast trip in Greece (NeNe, meanwhile, insisted that she didn’t spit on Kenya). Regardless, Kenya added, :So for that to happen on a TV show…I need to speak my piece at the reunion and show who the real villain is on the show.”

Kenya is so excited to say her side of the story, she exclaimed, “I cannot wait to drop these receipts!” Kenya is also aware of who on the RHOA cast is on her side, because she added, “I know who my friends are. I just don’t want to be bothered with people who don’t wish me well.”

While Kenya is looking forward to the RHOA reunion, the cast wasn’t exactly thrilled that it’d be taking place on their computers. “When the ladies found out that [Bravo] made the decision to do the reunion online, they were not happy about it and they tried to talk them out of it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But it was too late at that point. They already made up their minds, and the virtual reunion is moving forward.” Although Andy Cohen confirmed the virtual reunion, a broadcast date hasn’t been announced.

The virtual reunion — the first of its kind in Real Housewives history — disappointed the ladies since they wanted to “confront each other face to face,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Nevertheless, judging by Kenya’s new interview, that won’t stop