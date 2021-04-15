‘RHOA’ Reunion To Cover Cynthia’s Bachelorette Party, Kenya & Porsha’s Feud, & More: Watch Trailer

The ‘RHOA’ season 13 reunion trailer is here, and there’s drama packed into each and every second. See the ladies fight to the death over the season’s biggest controversies.

Buckle up, people. The first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion special is here, and it’s filled to the brim with drama, drama, drama. The ladies are not holding back when it comes to duking it out over the most controversial parts of the season. That includes Cynthia Bailey‘s controversial bachelorette party, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams‘ ongoing feud… and those lesbian rumors.

The trailer begins with the RHOA ladies screaming over — and at — each other with such intensity that host Andy Cohen just stops trying to interject. Even praying together inside the dungeon-themed venue doesn’t shut down the drama. The reunion special will show Kenya and Porsha continuing their years-long feud. It’s tradition! So far, it doesn’t seem like physical violence is on the table like reunions past.

And yes, Strippergate is absolutely on the list of topics. To recap, Porsha allegedly slept with the hot stripper who appeared at Cynthia’s now infamous bachelorette party! “To bring four years ago today to try an add and condemn me with Bolo, because I’m a single f**king woman and I can do whatever I want,” Porsha declares.

Kandi Burruss divulged more about this part of the reunion in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “You know they got everything off their chest,” Kandi teased. “Let’s just say that.” In the RHOA trailer, Kandi also brings up the rumor started by one of the women that she’s an “undercover lesbian.”

But wait — there’s more. Andy finally tries to get to the bottom of what Drew Sidora‘s husband, Ralph, was really up to when he disappeared to Tampa for three days. “Who or what was in Tampa for three days,” he asks Ralph directly. Oh boy.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special airs April 25 at 8:00pm ET on Bravo.