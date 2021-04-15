Watch

‘RHOA’ Reunion To Cover Cynthia’s Bachelorette Party, Kenya & Porsha’s Feud, & More: Watch Trailer

Cynthia Bailey
Courtesy Bravo
Entrepreneur and television personality Cynthia Bailey poses at the 15th annual 365Black Awards during the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans 2018 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson ride the Bravo TV float at World Pride March in New York City Pictured: Noelle Robinson,Cynthia Bailey Ref: SPL5101511 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey 'They Fight' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018
Cynthia Bailey The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Political News Editor

The ‘RHOA’ season 13 reunion trailer is here, and there’s drama packed into each and every second. See the ladies fight to the death over the season’s biggest controversies.

Buckle up, people. The first trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion special is here, and it’s filled to the brim with drama, drama, drama. The ladies are not holding back when it comes to duking it out over the most controversial parts of the season. That includes Cynthia Bailey‘s controversial bachelorette party, Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams‘ ongoing feud… and those lesbian rumors.

The trailer begins with the RHOA ladies screaming over — and at — each other with such intensity that host Andy Cohen just stops trying to interject. Even praying together inside the dungeon-themed venue doesn’t shut down the drama. The reunion special will show Kenya and Porsha continuing their years-long feud. It’s tradition! So far, it doesn’t seem like physical violence is on the table like reunions past.

And yes, Strippergate is absolutely on the list of topics. To recap, Porsha allegedly slept with the hot stripper who appeared at Cynthia’s now infamous bachelorette party! “To bring four years ago today to try an add and condemn me with Bolo, because I’m a single f**king woman and I can do whatever I want,” Porsha declares.

Kandi Burruss divulged more about this part of the reunion in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “You know they got everything off their chest,” Kandi teased. “Let’s just say that.” In the RHOA trailer, Kandi also brings up the rumor started by one of the women that she’s an “undercover lesbian.”

RHOA Cast
The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta pose at their season 13 reunion special (Courtesy of Bravo)

But wait — there’s more. Andy finally tries to get to the bottom of what Drew Sidora‘s husband, Ralph, was really up to when he disappeared to Tampa for three days. “Who or what was in Tampa for three days,” he asks Ralph directly. Oh boy.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special airs April 25 at 8:00pm ET on Bravo. 