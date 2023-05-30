Pink, 43, Shares Nude Photo Taken By Husband Carey Hart: I’m An ‘Embarrassing Mom’

Pink, 43, has no problem playing the #embarassingmom game! In a new pic, the “So What” hitmaker rocked a super sheer bandeau bikini top with a banana design while sunbathing, and in another pic, she showered nude in the great outdoors with her arms held high. She edited the shower photo with blue heart and star markings to cover her breasts and private parts. In both photos, she looked happy to be living it up. “Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit,” she captioned the two Instagram pics on Tuesday, May 30. “If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!”

The pop star completed the post with hashtags #embarassingmoms, #eyerollsfordays, #bananaboobies #imfun, and #readyfortour. Fans of the beautiful mom of two rushed to the comments thread to react. “Outdoor showers are the BEST!!!!” wrote one, while another commented, “You’re too cool for this world, love you.” “I need to know where that bikini is from,” requested a third. “You are the hottest woman on earth. Live your best life you Deserve it,” penned yet another.

And while some fans objected to the nude pic, ostensibly taken by hubby of 16 years Carey Hart, others had no problem defending her. “Actually she’s butt naked so what! If she wants to shower with nature….her kids have probably seen it all before anyways! can’t imagine any closed doors in her household just how family’s [sic] should be,” remarked a fan.

While Pink and her motocross wizard hubby clearly have a good time, she’s also admitted to experiencing bumps in the marriage. In a 2017 interview, the songstress sang the praises of Carey, whom she married in 2006, and credited him with the ability to apologize. “He knows when he goes too far and he’ll apologize, which is a wonderful trait in a human being,” she told USA Today at the time. “I do not possess that trait: I will go too far and still not apologize. It’s awful to be married to me. He’s the rock and I’m the storm, but it’s fun.”