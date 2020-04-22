Pink & Daughter Willow, 8, Twin In Matching Striped Swimsuits — Adorable Photo 

Now, this is the cutest mommy-daughter moment you’ll see all day! Pink and 8-year-old Willow rocked matching black and white swimsuits in a new photo the singer shared on April 21.

Twinning! — Pink and her daughter Willow are one adorable duo in a new photo the singer posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The Grammy-winner, 40, and her mini me smiled as they posed cheek-to-cheek in near-identical bathing suits. Pink wore a black and white striped bikini, while the 8-year-old sported a cute one-piece swimsuit.

“Twins!” Pink captioned the adorable selfie, adding the hashtag, “#myheart.” The “What About Us” crooner showed off her makeup free complexion, while Willow put her arm around her mom. Pink’s son, Jameson Moon Hart, 3 — who she revealed on April 5 was diagnosed with coronavirus — and her husband Carey Heart, 44, were not present in the mommy-daughter snap.

Pink appeared to be in good spirits after her own battle with coronavirus . She is currently in recovery at home in LA. The mom of two revealed that she tested positive for the novel COVID-19 in a post on Instagram on April 3. In her announcement, Pink revealed that her son was showing coronavirus symptoms, but only confirmed her diagnosis at the time.

(Photo credit: Pink/Instagram)

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” she began her lengthy post on April 3.

Pink continued to keep fans updated about her condition, as well as her son’s. After a tough couple of days with the virus, she recently revealed that Jameson is feeling much better.

“This is a better week than the last previous ones. Jameson is now two days without a fever,” Pink said while discussing her son’s diagnosis on the April 8 episode of the “At Home” version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“It started with Jameson….Three-year-olds get sick all the time, but he started with a fever March 14th. We’ve been quarantined since March 11th,” Pink said before she explained her son’s course of symptoms with the virus.

“Started with a fever for him — and it would come and go — and then he would have stomach pains, and diarrhea, and chest pains and then a headache. And then, a sore throat…Every day was some new symptom,” she continued. “And then his fever stayed, it didn’t go. And then it started going up and up and up and up. And at one point he was at a 103.”

Pink revealed that she and her son tested negative for coronavirus on April 3, despite her Jameson’s lingering symptoms. Luckily, her husband and daughter have not contracted the virus.