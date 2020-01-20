Pink’s Daughter, 8, Dresses Up Like Cinderella With A Cute Hair Bun & Son Jameson, 3, Is Woody

Pink’s kids, Willow Sage and Jameson Moon, turned into famous Disney characters for their trip to Disneyland. Willow even got a hair makeover at the park’s princess and knights boutique!

Why just meet the characters when you can be the characters! For Pink’s recent trip to Disneyland with her daughter Willow Sage, 8, and son Jameson Moon, 3, her children dressed up as two beloved icons from The Walt Disney Company: Cinderella (Willow) and Toy Story’s Woody (Jameson). The siblings posed for an adorable photo at the park’s picturesque Main Street, and much to Pink’s amusement, the mother of two couldn’t help but notice how her daughter acted like a real cast member.

“Proud Mama. 🥰 Why does [Willow] look like she works there though? She legit looks like she’s being paid for this photo #ilovedisney,” Pink captioned the photo, which she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 20. It was true — Willow, dressed in Cinderella’s iconic blue gown, posed by her little brother, decked out in Woody’s cowboy clothes, as though he were one of the children lined up to see Mickey Mouse. Too cute.

Willow added her own personal twist to the Cinderella costume, though. Pink lovingly called her daughter “#mypunkrockprincess,” a reference to Willow’s punk hair style! Pink’s mini me shaved half of her head in Sept. 2019 — a hair makeover her dad, Carey Hart, 44, raved over — and it was revealed again after Willow was given a Cinderella bun hair makeover at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, which transforms Disneyland’s young visitors into into mini princesses and knights.

Pink, her husband Carey, and their two children were also photographed at Disneyland on Jan. 17! That time, Pink was the one who got in the spirit, since she was pictured rocking a hat with Minnie Mouse ears. A V.I.P guide accompanied the famous family, and they didn’t neglect Disneyland’s neighbor, California Adventure Park! The family zoomed along in the cars at Radiator Springs Racers and rode through upside-down loops on the Incredicoaster. It was quite the eventful day, but the action-packed agenda wasn’t a surprise. This is a family of Disney fans, since Pink’s pack was also seen having fun at the park in Dec. 2018!