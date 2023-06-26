Gwen Stefani, 53, Rocks Daisy Dukes With Leggings While Performing In London With P!NK: Photos

Gwen Stefani is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on June 25. The 53-year-old wore a pair of daisy dukes over leggings after performing her set and running to go see Pink perform.

For the outing, Gwen wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with a pair of low-rise, dark blue denim distressed short shorts on top. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thin white leather belt and tucked into her pants was a sleeveless graphic black and white tank top with a baby pink bralette underneath. She accessorized her look with a pair of white and yellow striped socks and denim cowboy boots as well as layered necklaces, gold bracelets, and a slew of rings. As for her glam, Gwen had her platinum blonde hair thrown back into a ponytail with her ends dyed jet black.

Gwen has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a super cropped white tank top underneath a baggy green Windowsen Destroyed Checked Oversize Shirt and styled it with a pair of high-rise Windowsen Graphic Mesh Botton Pants. Another one of our favorite recent looks was when Gwen channeled Barbie in a pair of bright pink Norma Kamali Fringed High-Waisted Trousers with a matching, low-cut V-neckline Norma Kamali Sleeveless Fringed Top.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any more stylish, she stepped out recently wearing a pair of fitted, low-rise white Dsquared2 Distressed Denim Skater Jeans with a black and white button-down shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a black Comme des Garcons Bow Blazer and accessorized with a Dolce & Gabbana Medium Devotion Bag in Quilted Nappa Leatherand black leather Paris Texas Paloma Boots.