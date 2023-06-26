Gwen Stefani, 53, Rocks Daisy Dukes With Leggings While Performing In London With P!NK: Photos

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of denim short shorts to watch Pink perform at a music festival.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
June 26, 2023 12:34PM EDT
gwen stefani
View gallery
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani is age-defying as she poses for pictures during a photoshoot in Calabasas. Gwen showed off a new pink streak on her hair as she posed for pictures in daisy dukes. 07 Oct 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706265_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani surprises fans as she runs across the field after her performance to watch Pink at American Express presents British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park. The 53-year-old stunner got very emotional as Pink tells the crowd what an incredible songwriter Gwen is and started to cry. 26 Jun 2023 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1000512_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani poses for a new campaign for her new line of eyeglasses for her Lamb collection. Gwen was seen posing up a storm as she was photographed in Beverly Hills while shooting a new campaign for a new line of eyeglasses. She wore her signature clothes and Jewellry that included two necklaces, one that read "Stefani" and another with her boyfriend "Shelton's" name on them. 26 Sep 2020 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703560_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Gwen Stefani is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on June 25. The 53-year-old wore a pair of daisy dukes over leggings after performing her set and running to go see Pink perform.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani rocked a pair of daisy dukes over leggings at the British Summer Time Festival in Hyde Park on June 25. (MEGA)

For the outing, Gwen wore a pair of high-waisted black leggings with a pair of low-rise, dark blue denim distressed short shorts on top. She cinched in her tiny waist with a thin white leather belt and tucked into her pants was a sleeveless graphic black and white tank top with a baby pink bralette underneath. She accessorized her look with a pair of white and yellow striped socks and denim cowboy boots as well as layered necklaces, gold bracelets, and a slew of rings. As for her glam, Gwen had her platinum blonde hair thrown back into a ponytail with her ends dyed jet black.

Gwen has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently wore a super cropped white tank top underneath a baggy green Windowsen Destroyed Checked Oversize Shirt and styled it with a pair of high-rise Windowsen Graphic Mesh Botton Pants. Another one of our favorite recent looks was when Gwen channeled Barbie in a pair of bright pink Norma Kamali Fringed High-Waisted Trousers with a matching, low-cut V-neckline Norma Kamali Sleeveless Fringed Top.

gwen stefani
Gwen had her platinum blonde hair thrown up into a ponytail with her ends dyed jet black. (MEGA)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any more stylish, she stepped out recently wearing a pair of fitted, low-rise white Dsquared2 Distressed Denim Skater Jeans with a black and white button-down shirt tucked in. On top of her shirt, she wore a black Comme des Garcons Bow Blazer and accessorized with a Dolce & Gabbana Medium Devotion Bag in Quilted Nappa Leatherand black leather Paris Texas Paloma Boots.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad