Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton’s Cute Nickname For Her On New Song ‘True Babe’: Listen

Gwen Stefani, 53, opened up about what Blake Shelton, 47, calls her in the new song “True Babe,” released on Friday, June 23. The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s new emotional alternative pop song gushes about how special her relationship with Blake is. When it gets to the bridge, she revealed Blake’s sweet nickname for her while declaring her love for him.

At the bridge, Gwen admitted that Blake calls her his “pretty girl,” in a sweet set of lyrics. “We’re from two different worlds/But you still call me your pretty, pretty girl,” she sings. “Before you, it was all a blur/Come on, and call me your pretty, pretty girl.”

Other lyrics in the song also get into how special Gwen’s relationship and marriage to Blake are. She sings about how she loves to “stay home” with her husband, and how his “tattoo still looks cute.” In the pre-chorus, she also sings about things she wants to do with him. “I wanna fly to your shows/Wanna wake up in your clothes/Come get you tipsy at 6:30/Wanna take tonight slow,” she sang.

The new song is far from the first time that Gwen and Blake have shared their love from one another through song! They are musicians, after all. The pair’s first songs about one another were Gwen’s 2016 tune “Make Me Like You” and Blake’s “Came Here To Forget” from the same year. They’ve also dueted on numerous songs, like “Nobody But You”, “Happy Anywhere”, and “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.”

Aside from the new tune, Blake also recently left The Voice, where he was a coach alongside Gwen, after nine seasons in May. In his final episode, Gwen got emotional about him leaving and spoke about how special it was to meet him on the show. “To find my soulmate, it’s hard for me even to talk about it without getting emotional,” she said. “The Voice is the reason that I met Blake Shelton, and my life completely changed after that. Blake, have a great finale. We love you, and I’ll see you at home.”