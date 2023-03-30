Gwen Stefani Joins Blake Shelton To Sing ‘Don’t Speak’ At His Final Tour Stop: Watch

What a night! No Doubt songstress Gwen Stefani, 53, took to the stage at her husband, Blake Shelton‘s last tour stop in Buffalo, New York to sing her 1995 hit “Don’t Speak” on Mar. 25 (watch the video here). During the performance, the blonde beauty rocked her iconic red lipstick color and a mesh top that featured a black bra and black pants with multiple silver embellishments. She completed the stylish ensemble with black cowboy booties and later, a black leather jacket.

In addition to her belting out her cult classic song, Gwen and Blake, 46, performed their duet “Nobody But You” from his 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. “By the way, this is Gwen Stefani,” the country star said before jokingly adding, “Gwen Shelton!” After the crowd responded with roaring applause, he asked if she could “stay out here a second” to sing their hit love song together, to which she responded with a sweet nod.

When the couple began singing the track, they held hands and walked along the stage together. Midway through the song, Blake couldn’t contain himself and embraced his wife while kissing her on the cheek in front of the thousands of fans. Later, they teamed up once more to sing their song “Happy Anywhere”, which was released in 2021. Soon after many fans shared clips from the show via social media, many of them flooded the comments to gush about Gwen and Blake’s chemistry.

“Love the out fit Gwen!”, one admirer quipped, while another added, “Love you two!! Great songs together!!” A third fan noted how sweet the couple of eight years looked. “@cute couple happy ones gwen and blake shelton,” they penned, with a fourth who added, “What everybody wants—love and devotion.” So cute! As many know, the “Rich Girl” hitmaker was previously married to Bush guitarist Gavin Rossdale, 57, from 2002 until their messy 2016 divorce. Blake was previously married to country singer Miranda Lambert, 39, from 2011 until they parted ways in 2015.

Most recently, Gwen announced she is set to perform at the CMT Music Awards on April 2. “watch me perform at the @cmt Music Awards this sunday at 8/7c on CBS!! ur not gonna wanna miss it i promise gx #CMTAwards,” she captioned the official announcement on Mar. 29. Aside from work, the 53-year-old recording artist is often spotted spending with her hubby and her three kids: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. She shares her three sons with her ex-husband, Gavin, who is sometimes spotted at family outings with her.