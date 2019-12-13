Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Can’t ‘Live Without’ One Another In Country-Pop Duet ‘Nobody But You’

When it comes to true love, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have a message for each other: it could be ‘Nobody But You.’ The sweethearts just released their new duet, and their polar opposite music styles prove to be the perfect harmony.

Ever since falling in love in 2015, Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, have been making beautiful music together – sometimes, literally. For the third time since these Voice coaches found each other, Blake and Gwen teamed up for an epic duet. “Nobody But You,” off of Blake’s Fully Loaded: God’s Country (released on Dec. 13), sees Blake and Gwen in perfect harmony as they sing along to lines reserved for true soulmates. Gwen’s background in ska and pop adds an interesting dynamic to Blake’s traditional country twang!

“I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the duo passionately sing together — do we detect a hint of a country accent in Gwen’s voice? Consider this song their exchange of vows, because the couple later sings, “I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now /I don’t wanna love nobody but you /You.”

The two previously worked on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” off of Blake’s 2016 album, If I’m Honest, and on Gwen’s 2017 song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” The title of this third duet is reminiscent of “Nobody But Me,” Blake’s Top 5 hit in 2005, where Blake begs a woman to “don’t go loving on nobody but me.” However, the country star indicated that the similarities between these two songs end at the title.

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Blake said in a statement to PEOPLE when describing this duet. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me. It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song. I think it’s magic.”

“The lyrics of that song are so on point, not just for me and Gwen, but I think for a lot of people,” Blake said when discussing the song with Nashville Lifestyles. “The song is not a fairytale, but at the same time, it’s the most epic, earth-rattling love song I’ve heard in a long time, because the lyrics are so honest and just say it how it is. This song really cuts to the honesty of how these two feel about each other, and in a real-life situation. It’s as honest as you can be in a country song, and something that will make you stop your car.”

Following this duet, the question remains: are these two going to tie the knot soon? “Blake and Gwen are still in no rush to get married,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They moved in together not too long ago and are very happy in their new home. They’re very content with the status of the relationship, and neither feels the need to get married anytime soon.” However, the insider notes that “nobody would be shocked if they get engaged soon.”