Gwen Stefani & Ex Gavin Rossdale Seen In Rare Photo Together At Son Apollo’s Football Game

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, had a family Sunday on Oct. 16 to support their youngest son, Apollo, 8, during his flag football game. Of course, the “Rich Girl” songstress showed up in absolute style with green paint-splattered jeans, a white undershirt with a long sleeve crop top layered over it, and her signature bold red lip. She completed the look with multiple accessories, including an army trucker hat with a Wienerschnitzel logo on the front, round sunglasses, and burgundy nails to match her lipstick. Gwen also showed up in full mom style, as she carried a folding lawn chair with her to the sporting event.

Gavin sported a much more casual ensemble that consisted of multi-fabric cargo pants, a white long-sleeve shirt, black sunglasses, and Yeezy sneakers designed by rapper Kanye West. Although Gwen’s hubby, Blake Shelton, 46, was not in attendance, the Bush lead singer did attend the football game with his girlfriend, Courtlyn Cannan, by his side. Courtlyn also showed up in a chic, yet casual, outfit with a bright orange long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a Christian Dior purse.

The family get-together comes just two weeks after the GXVE Beauty founder appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Oct. 3, which was also the day of Gwen’s birthday. That day, former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villaseñor also appeared on the talk show and did an impression of the singer. “If No Doubt comes on the radio, or Gwen, you come on the radio and I’m driving it is dangerous ’cause I get so into your impression,” the 35-year-old said before starting to sing No Doubt’s song “Simple Kind of Life”. The blonde bombshell loved the impression so much she responded by laughing and asking Melissa to repeat the impression once more.

During the episode, Gwen also opened up to Kelly Clarkson, 40, about her first public date with her husband of one year. The TV host pulled up a photo of the 53-year-old in a stunning red gown and Gwen immediately recalled the event she wore that dress to. “The designer is Janina. That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” she said before adding, “It was the Oscars Vanity Fair Party, I think I played at the party and then we went out that night.” The mom-of-three then told Kelly that everytime she sees that photo it “melts” her because it was “such a moment” for her.

Gwen and Blake got married on Jul. 3, 2021, after being engaged for nine months, according to PEOPLE. The No Doubt singer was previously married to her kid’s father, Gavin, from 2002 until their divorce in 2016. They share their kids Zuma, 14, Kingston, 16, and Apollo. She is currently one of the judges of the hit TV show, The Voice, along with Blake who is exiting the show after 23 seasons.