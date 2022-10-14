Gwen Stefani: How She Really Feels About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After 23 Seasons: EXCLUSIVE

Blake Shelton announced this week that he’s leaving The Voice after its 23rd season in 2023, and a person close to his wife, Gwen Stefani, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is fully supportive of the career move. “Gwen couldn’t be prouder of Blake right now. She knows it’s a huge decision and one that he hasn’t taken lightly,” the source revealed. “He has discussed leaving the show numerous times over the years with Gwen but feels like now is the right time to do it.”

“Gwen completely supports him and she’s looking forward to spending more time at their home in Oklahoma together now,” they continued. “Gwen knows that Blake is still going to focus on his music, which is his passion. But it will be nice having him around more often. The boys also adore Blake and they’re looking forward to spending more time together on the ranch with him. It’s going to be a big change but it’s also going to be a welcome one.”

Gwen, 53, shares three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 56: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8. Blake, 45, became their stepdad in July 2021 after he walked down the aisle with Gwen. While he never had kids of his own, he previously admitted to simply falling in love with Gwen’s kids. “I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen,” he told PEOPLE in March.

As fans know, the country crooner and pop singer met while judges on The Voice. They were both married at first, but both eventually went through divorces. Gwen and Gavin separated in 2015, and Blake and his country singer ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, 38, broke up the same year after four years of marriage. Blake and Gwen went public with their romance in the fall of 2015. The “God’s Country” hitmaker popped the question to the “Rich Girl” singer in Oct. 2020.

Blake addressed Gwen during his retirement announcement for The Voice. He also gushed about the show changing his life in the best way during its 10th-anniversary episode in 2021. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that’s happened to you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” Blake recalled. “That’s a no brainer, right? I met my fiancée here!”

HollywoodLife‘s source noted that Blake decided to leave The Voice, on which he is the only original judge remaining, because he “felt like his run had come to an end.” However, a second EXCLUSIVE source told HL another determining factor was his desire for some more family time with Gwen and her boys. “They both feel that they have reached the pinnacles of their career and Blake is really looking forward to just being at home with Gwen and experiencing life with her at their peaceful home in Oklahoma,” they explained. “Being able to have her on with him this one last season right now has been phenomenal, but they both know that it must come to an end. Blake is so proud of the show and honored to be a part of its success. The two of them will definitely be watching from home.”

Gwen won’t be judging alongside her hubby during his last season despite being a judge on Season 22. Instead, Blake will say his farewell with Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson.