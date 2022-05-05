Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 15, Is So Grown Up & Nearly As Tall As Dad Gavin Rossdale: Photos

Gwen Stefani‘s son Kingston is all grown up! The 15-year-old son of the pop singer, 52, and British musician Gavin Rossdale, 56, was photographed on May 4 and appeared to be almost as tall as his father. The pair were heading to Larsen’s Steakhouse in Encino, California and Kingston looked well put together.

Kingston donned black pants, a light blue button-down shirt, and blue dress shoes. His long brown hair was parted in the middle and flipped over his ears. He accessorized with a singular dangling earring on his left ear, a very trendy style. Meanwhile, his father looked more casual and paired a white logo t-shirt with dark gray slacks, and black lace-up sneakers. He completed his comfy look with a black beanie and layered necklaces.

Kingston is the older brother of Gwen and Gavin’s two other sons, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and Bush frontman tied the knot in 2002 and divorced in 2015. Gwen moved on with country crooner and former The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton, 45, who has no kids of his own. They walked down the aisle in 2021. Meanwhile, Gavin began dating model Natalie Golba, 29, in 2019, but there is not much known about the relationship.

View Related Gallery Gavin Rossdale: See Pics Of The Musician Gavin Rossdale arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "A Star Is Born", at the Shrine Auditorium LA Premiere of "A Star Is Born", Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 EXCLUSIVE: Gavin Rossdale in over-alls as he walks with Chewy at the park. The Bush rocker starts his holiday weekend right as he strolls in the park as his buddy walks next to him. 02 Jul 2021 Pictured: Gavin Rossdale. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767208_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The divorce was apparently quite hard on Gavin, who in 2017 admitted he didn’t want a divorce at all and said he wished he acted differently while they were married. “I know we all wish that, but we can’t so I have to deal with reality,” he told Fabulous magazine. Rumors about Gavin having an affair with their family’s nanny flew amid their divorce and following court battle, but none were ever confirmed.

Regardless of what happened between the exes, it seems they are amicably co-parenting their kids and putting their happiness first. “You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less! “They’re really happy,” Gavin told Us Weekly in May 2019. “We’re doing the best we can.” A few months later, an isider close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Gavin was accepting of Blake being a part of his kids’ lives. “Gavin respects Blake and knows he is a good guy. Gavin will always be in his kids’ life but accepts what Blake brings to them,” the source explained. “Gavin has been very mature with this whole situation that can always be hard for a family.”