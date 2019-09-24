Gavin Rossdale: How He Truly Feels About Blake Shelton Having A Strong Presence In His Kids’ Life

Gavin Rossdale adores his three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, who he shares with Gwen Stefani, and he’s adapting to their growing relationship with Gwen’s boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Gavin Rossdale, 53, loves his sons and he’s accepting their close bond with their mom Gwen Stefani‘s boyfriend Blake Shelton, 43. The Bush rocker, who shares Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with Gwen, understands that his ex’s long-term romance is a part of his boys’ lives and knows the relationship between them and Blake is a beneficial one.

“Gavin is a great father and he has got to a place with Gwen where they are friendly and they can coexist as parents and he has gotten to a place where he now totally OK with Blake being in his kids’ life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Gavin respects Blake and knows he is a good guy. Gavin will always be in his kids life but accepts what Blake brings to them. Gavin has been very mature with this whole situation that can always be hard for a family.”

Gavin’s newfound acceptance of Blake’s relationship with his sons is a great thing considering the singer was having trouble with it in the past. “It is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Gwen’s boyfriend Blake,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us in Apr. “As Gwen’s relationship with Blake continues to grow stronger, Gavin struggles with how much quality time Blake spends with his sons, time that Gavin sometimes feels should be time that he is bonding with his own sons.”

Despite the ups and downs of Gavin’s feelings over the past few months, he enjoys father-sons time whenever he sees the boys like on Father’s Day in June. Another previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Gwen and Blake completely supported Gavin spending the holiday with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo because it’s a celebration for him as a dad and it made sense. “Gwen and Blake are totally supportive and understanding of Gavin having the kids on Father‘s Day as it’s his day and that’s their father,” the source said. “Blake is simply Gwen’s boyfriend to them, but he’s so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and is always there as an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting.”

We’re happy to see that this family is working together now and embracing the love coming from all sides!