Gavin Rossdale ‘Struggles’ With Blake Shelton’s Close Bond With His Sons

Gavin Rossdale is aware of his ex Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton’s close relationship with his three sons, Kingston, Apollo, and Zuma, and although he appreciates it, he fears it’s giving him less time with them.

Blake Shelton, 42, has been seen spending a lot of time with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani‘s sons, Kingston, 12, Apollo, 5, and Zuma, 10, since they began dating in 2015, and although the boys’ dad, Gavin Rossdale, 53, is happy they have another reliable adult in their life, he can’t help but feel a bit bothered.

“It is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Gwen’s boyfriend Blake,” a source close to Gavin EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “As Gwen’s relationship with Blake continues to grow stronger, Gavin struggles with how much quality time Blake spends with his sons, time that Gavin sometimes feels should be time that he is bonding with his own sons. Gavin appreciates that Blake is a great guy and he knows how much the boys enjoy fishing and doing country things with Blake, things that Gavin would not or could not do with them, so Gavin understands. However, Gavin reminds the boys that he will always be their real father because he fears any hurt the boys may endure should Gwen or Blake decide to split one day.”

Despite all the time Blake spends with Gwen and Gavin’s three boys, it turns out Gwen, like Gavin, wants to make sure the rocker gets time with them too. Although the Bush frontman spends a lot of time in London, it’s important to Gwen that he gets to see them whenever he’s in Los Angeles, where she lives, or on holidays. “It’s so important to Gwen that her kids continue to have a solid relationship with their dad so she’s very flexible when it comes to sharing time with Gavin, on holidays and all through the year too,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told us in Nov.