Gwen Stefani Loves How Close Blake Shelton Is To Her Kids But Still Wants Bond With Gavin Rossdale
Gwen Stefani is grateful that her three sons have been getting along great with Blake Shelton but she wants to make sure it doesn’t take away from their close relationship with their father, Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen Stefani, 49, found herself a winner with beau Blake Shelton, 42. The former No Doubt singer loves the way he gets along with her three sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4, but she also understands that their bond with dad Gavin Rossdale, 53, can’t be replaced. “Gwen loves how close the kids are with Blake but she also understands the bond they share with their dad and she really encourages it,” a source close to Gwen EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Gavin is based a lot of the time in London but he does make time to be in L.A. so he can see the kids, he’s still a big part of their lives. It’s so important to Gwen that her kids continue to have a solid relationship with their dad so she’s very flexible when it comes to sharing time with Gavin, on holidays and all through the year too.”