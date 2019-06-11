Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: How They Feel About The Kids Spending Father’s Day With Gavin Rossdale

As Father’s Day approaches, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned how Gwen Stefani & her ex Gavin Rossdale are managing to co-parent around the special day, despite Blake being a big part of the kids’ lives.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and her ex, Gavin Rossdale, 53, may have split in 2015, but they still have to work in tandem to raise their three children, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5. With Father’s Day just around the corner, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the former couple are navigating the holiday, and how boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, is helping Gwen through any co-parenting woes. “Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting,” a source close to the former couple explains, before adding that they “don’t see eye to eye on several things. So, Gavin will have the kids on Father‘s Day and both Gwen and Blake knows that’s best for the kids as it’s his day,” the insider says. “Gwen knows how much the boys love Gavin.” HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of all three stars for comment.

For Gwen, she’s happy to see her kids spend Father’s day with their rocker father, and both she and Blake understand that it’s his day. “Gwen and Blake are totally supportive and understanding of Gavin having the kids on Father‘s Day as it’s his day and that’s their father,” the insider continues. They add that “Blake is simply Gwen’s boyfriend to them, but he’s so helpful with the kids and truly cares for them and always there as an ear to listen and support Gwen as she deals with Gavin and issues that arise from co-parenting.”

While Gwen and and her country crooner boyfriend are the picture of happiness these days, her relationship with her ex could use some work. “Gwen feels she’s constantly making decisions for the kids alone,” the source tells us. “She knows Gavin is a great dad when he’s with the kids, she just wishes she’d get a little more help when it comes to school, schedules, etc. She gets frustrated and overwhelmed with it all sometimes as Gavin sometimes finds it challenging to balance career and kids. She really is the primary decision maker and truly is a super mom. Gwen is much better at it.”

Gavin and Gwen tied the knot in 2002 but eventually called it quits and finalized their divorce in 2016, after the rocker allegedly cheated. She has been romantically linked to Blake since 2015 who has become a huge part of the The Voice judge’s life. However, a separate source told HollywoodLife that Gavin “has had a difficult time seeing Blake bond with the boys.” While Gavin is truly happy Gwen picked a kind and reliable man to be in their life, “it is challenging for Gavin to watch his boys grow closer and more attached to Blake,” a source close to the Bush rocker explained.