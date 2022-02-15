Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Kiss Her Son Apollo In Never-Before-Seen Wedding Footage

Gwen Stefani shared a sweet throwback video of her ‘whole world,’ which included new husband Blake Shelton cuddling her seven-year-old son Apollo while celebrating their marriage at their wedding reception.

Gwen Stefani, 52, is looking back at what is surely one of the best days of her life with a new video on Instagram. The singer shared a never-before-seen clip of her and her husband Blake Shelton, 45, cuddling and kissing her youngest son Apollo, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, during their wedding reception last summer. All three of them are decked out in their formal attire, including the bride’s epic wedding dress, the groom’s classic tuxedo, and Apollo’s adorable suit, and they look as happy as can be.

“The stars, the moon, my whole world ❤️,” Gwen wrote in the caption of the sweet clip.

Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13. “Love love this reel! Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and Her fans were quick to comment with loving words about the video. “😭😭😭😭 the way he loves your boys ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan wrote, referring to Blake’s close relationship with Apollo as well as Gwen and Gavin’s other two sons , 15, and, 13. “Love love this reel! Very happy you found the cowboy who loves you and the boys so much. 🥺🥺🥺❤🥰🥰🥰,” another fan wrote while a third exclaimed, “This video literally brought tears to my eyes!! It’s absolutely beautiful Gwen and Blake!!”

Gwen’s latest video with Blake and Apollo comes less than a week after she and the country singer wowed crowd at a pre-Super Bowl concert . The lovebirds took the stage at Crypto.Com Arena together at some point and looked so in love as they belted out tunes that the audience sang along to. They also sang some of their own hit songs solo and looked and sounded incredible.

Gwen wore a memorable black and yellow striped blazer and bodysuit as well as an all black look when she was on stage with Blake. Meanwhile, the talented hubby looked handsome in a black button-down top and jeans as he played his guitar and celebrated the exciting weekend with his beloved spouse.