Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma Celebrates 14th Birthday Onstage With Dad Gavin Rossdale: Watch

There are benefits to having rockstar parents. For example, you get a packed Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago to sing to you when you turn 14. Such was the case for Zuma Rossdale, the middle child of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale. Though Zuma celebrated his birthday the weekend before Wednesday’s Bush concert in Chi-Town, Gavin, 56, kept the party going by bringing out Zuma and his younger brother, Apollo Rossdale. “If you would do me the honor,” Gavin said in the video obtained by TMZ, “I want to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ for [Zuma] … I want to bring him out here and celebrate with you. It would make it special for him.”

Gavin called out for his and Gwen’s eldest, Kingston Apollo, but it seemed the 16-year-old was a bit shy. Once the two younger lads got on stage, Gavin led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” before a stagehand brought a birthday cake for Zuma. The newly-minted 14-year-old blew out the candles and made a wish. The two lads left the stage, and Bush continued their show.

Gwen, 52, celebrated Zuma’s birthday on Aug. 21. “happy 14th b day, ZUMA!! We love u!!” she captioned an Instagram gallery. The first photo was of Zuma as a newborn, his wide eyes gazing back at the camera. The second slide in the gallery was that of Us Weekly publishing a story titled “First Pic! Gwen’s New Baby.” Gwen included a more recent photo of Zuma and a shot of his elaborate birthday cake – one that was so overloaded with sugar and chocolate, it would make Willy Wonka jealous.

Earlier in the year, Gavin had some well-appreciated father-son time with Kingston. The two headed to Larsen’s Steakhouse in Encino, and the “Head Full of Ghosts” singer’s son was almost as tall as his dad. The two Rossdale men dressed casually for the fun day out, with Gavin sporting a knit cap for the mid-spring weather.

Shortly after this outing, Kingston turned 16, an occasion that Gwen celebrated with a heartfelt message. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy,” she posted on May 27. “I prayed, and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours [prayer hand emoji]. You r so loved, and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!!”