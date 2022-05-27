Gwen Stefani Marks Son Kingston’s 16th Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photo

Gwen Stefani is showering her eldest son, Kingston, with love for his 16th birthday! The 52-year-old pop singer took to Instagram to wish Kingston a wonderful birthday with an adorable throwback selfie of them. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_,” she began her post. “I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours … you r so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx)”

Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 56, also shared a birthday tribute to his son, but with a more recent photo of the brunette-haired teen. “Happy birthday sweet 16 kingston you changed my life forever and i will never be the same again,” he gushed. “You are a force of light . you have bloomed like an ancient spirit. i am thrilled for what is to come. i watch with great pride and excitement.”

Gwen and Gavin also share sons Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8. They were married between 2002 and 2016. Gavin has been dating 29-year-old actress Courtlyn Cannan since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, Gwen moved on to country crooner Blake Shelton, 45, shortly after her divorce and married him in July 2021.

View Related Gallery Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani's Hottest Couple Moments Over The Years Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani along with her children are seen at the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Ref: SPL5288082 060222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Gwen and Gavin don’t share photos of their children often, so the birthday tributes were a rare treat for fans. The last time Gwen shared snapshots of her sons online was for a Father’s Day post in June 2021. “Happy father’s day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know – we love u so much,” she wrote under a carousel of photos that showed her boys with Blake, plus a few selfies that included her as well.

Blake has no biological children, but he has taken to being a stepdad with pride. “The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome!” he told People in February about joining Gwen’s family. “My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

In Feb. 2021, he also said he has a stepfather who he looks up to as a model to follow. “I don’t know if [being a stepdad is] as hard, or harder than being a biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes,” he revealed to the hosts of The Ride with Kimo & Heather. “I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

Blake didn’t wish Kingston a happy birthday online, but it’s a given he celebrates his stepson and his role as a stepfather every day. One thing is for sure: Kingston has three proud parents.