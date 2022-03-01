Blake Shelton Gushes Over ‘Falling In Love’ With Gwen Stefani’s Sons: I Was ‘All For’ Being A Stepdad

‘The Voice’ coach has really taken to being a stepparent to the three boys, and he seems so happy to be a part of his wife’s family.

Fatherhood comes naturally for Blake Shelton, 45. The country star revealed how close he’s become with his wife Gwen Stefani‘s sons (Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8), since they tied the knot in July 2021. Blake sounded in awe of the three boys in a new interview with People, published on Monday February 28. The Voice coach has formed a solid bond with his wife and co-star’s sons.

Blake spoke about how seeing his dad step in as a father to his brother helped him embrace being a dad. “The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome!” he told People. “My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”

Earlier in the interview, he explained that his relationship with Gwen, 52, had helped him make time for his personal life over his career. “You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff,” he said. The “God Gave Me You” singer also explained that he thought that Gwen wasn’t sure where her relationship with him would go when they started because of her three sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 56.

Besides taking the boys in, Blake said that his step-sons were a bit taken aback when they first went to his Oklahoma home. “I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around,” he said, but now the boys have fully embraced the country lifestyle. “When it comes to burning things and starting fires and throwing hatchets, you better get out of the way!”

Since The Voice coaches have gotten hitched over the summer, Blake has shown that he’s a complete doting stepdad to the three boys. He and Gwen have been seen out and about with the boys on plenty of occasions, including taking the boys to enjoy NASCAR racing, and even reuniting with Gavin for one of Apollo’s baseball games.