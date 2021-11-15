See Pics

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Reunite With Her Ex Gavin Rossdale At Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game.

Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Nov. 14, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. As you can see in the photos here, the couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and they were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani.

For the event Gwen wore a bright red Adidas tracksuit with the brand’s signature white stripes, matching the ensemble with her own signature: red lipstick. The “Hella Good” singer pulled her platinum blonde locks up into a messy bun and accessorized the sporty-chic look with pink-and-white checkered Vans slip-on sneakers. Blake, for his part, wore a black short-sleeve buttoned-down shirt, jeans, and brown boots, topping off his rustic country style with a white-and-green baseball cap.

As for Gavin, the Bush front man went casual for the sporting event, wearing a white t-shirt and olive green cargo pants. According to the Daily Mail, the doting dad stood up at many points during the game to take photos of his son, cheering him on from the sidelines. Gwen and Blake were also spotted earlier before the game, toting stadium chairs as Apollo walked alongside with his baseball mitt and a black backpack.

Ever since their divorce in 2015, Gwen and Gavin have remained a strong unit as co-parents, often attending their son’s sporting events separately, but within the same vicinity with no issue. In October, Gwen and Blake attended another baseball game for Apollo with Gavin also nearby in the stand while in July, the exes were spotted at Apollo’s football game keeping their cool on the sidelines.

The co-parenting “reunion” came after Gwen married Blake on July 3 in an intimate ceremony. Gwen also joined Blake onstage on July 18 for a performance in Wisconsin where the duo sang a country duet for the crowd.