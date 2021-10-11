See Pics

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reunite With Gavin Rossdale For Son’s Baseball Game — Photos

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Evening Writer

Gwen Stefani attended her son’s baseball game with husband Blake Shelton on her arm — all while ex, Gavin Rossdale, sat nearby in the bleachers.

Gwen Stefani, 52, and husband Blake Shelton, 45, cozied up on Sunday, October 10 in Studio City, California, cheering on Gwen’s son at his baseball game. Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, was also in attendance at the game, although the father of her three sons sat separate from Gwen and Blake in the stands. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!

Gwen looked casual, yet glamorously Gwen for the game, with a vintage-style gray t-shirt she tucked in to a pair of dark wash, ripped, cropped jeans. The former No Doubt frontwoman accessorized her look with a pair of white sneakers and two gold, personalized necklaces, one spelling “Stefani” and one spelling “Shelton.”

In typical Gwen style, the pop star glammed up both wrists with numerous bracelets and wore chunky gold rings on her fingers. The “Hollaback Girl” singer also sported a bright red lip and wore her signature platinum blonde hair long and straight. Gwen was also seen resting her hand affectionately on her husband’s shoulder and holding a drink in her hand as she watched the game in support of her son.

While Blake showed up for the game in a casual gray shirt and gray baseball cap, Gwen’s ex, Gavin, opted for a more unique style, sporting a white t-shirt that had what appeared to be a skeleton-inspired design of Darth Vadar. The Bush front man paired the t-shirt with black pants that had prints of tigers’ heads and flowers on them, also sporting a thin, black necklace and dark shades. As he entered into the stadium, the proud dad carried a red and black sports bag with what appeared to be his son’s baseball gear.

This isn’t the first time Gwen and Gavin have both attended a son’s sporting event. Back in July, the exes were spotted at their son Apollo‘s football game and appeared to keep their distance as they sat on the sidelines in support. The co-parenting “reunion” came after Gwen married Blake on July 3 in an intimate ceremony. Gwen also joined Blake onstage on July 18 for a performance in Wisconsin where the duo sang a country duet for the crowd.