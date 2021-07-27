See Pics

Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale Seem To Avoid Each Other At Son’s Football Game — Photos

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kiss while performing for the first time in public together during the Country Thunder Music Festival Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at the Country Thunder Music Festival, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, USA - 18 Jul 2021
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1913B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton step out together in Pasadena for a quick run to a studio. The pair were seen making a quick stop at a music studio where they quickly made an appearance before heading back home. Gwen was dressed in a green white and black cowgirl outfit and Blake was seen wearing black and blue denim over a pair of brown cowboy boots. The engaged couple looked happy to be out together after working so hard on The Voice. 21 Dec 2020
Awkward! Just weeks after Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton, she reunited with her ex, Gavin Rossdale, at their son, Apollo’s, football game.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale no longer have a relationship beyond co-parenting, but they were both there to support their seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his football game in Los Angeles on July 25. In photos from the game, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Gwen and Gavin appeared to keep their distance from one another as they watched the match from the sidelines. For the most part, Gwen was seated on a bench, while Gavin paced up and down the field to keep up with the game. At one point, he even seemed to be giving Apollo some words of advice while the youngster was on the sidelines.

The awkward reunion comes just three weeks after Gwen and Blake Shelton got married in Oklahoma. The two wed on July 3 in an intimate ceremony, and have been in newlywed bliss ever since. On July 18, Gwen even joined Blake onstage for a performance in Wisconsin, where they sang one of their country duets for the crowd. The two did not shy away from packing on the PDA onstage, and Blake even pulled Gwen in for a steamy kiss in front of the thousands of screaming fans!

gwen stefani gavin rossdale
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale at one of their sons’ previous sporting events. (PR/©2013 RAMEY PHOTO)

Blake and Gwen’s wedding was officiated by Carson Daly, but for the most part, it was not a star-studded affair. Instead, the two kept things quite intimate. Of course, Gwen’s three sons — all of whom she shares with Gavin — were a big part of the special day. The two oldest boys, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 12, were even signed witnesses on the pair’s marriage certificate! All three boys dressed up in tuxedos and looked so handsome as they posed for photos with Gwen and Blake at the wedding, too.

2020 CMT Music Award Winners - Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton win the award for Best Collaborative Video for their song "Nobody But You". - File Photo by: zz/KGC-146/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 11/21/17 Gwen Stefani performs at The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 21, 2017 in New York City. (NYC)
Photo by: gotpap/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 12/6/18 Gwen Stefani is seen in Los Angeles, CA.
Gwen Stefani seen at One Love Malibu at King Gillette Ranch on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Calabasas, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Snorlax / MEGA
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton out and about. (Snorlax / MEGA)

The pair’s nuptials were many years in the making, as Gwen and Blake first got together in the fall of 2015. The two fell in love while they were both coaches on The Voice as they were going through their respective divorces — Gwen and Gavin ended their 13 year marriage in Aug. 2015, while Blake divorced Miranda Lambert in July 2015 after four years of marriage. After five years of dating, Gwen and Blake got engaged in Oct. 2020, and the rest is history!