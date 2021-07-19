See Pic

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Passionately Kiss On Stage At Festival 2 Weeks After Wedding — Photo

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani can’t get enough of each other. The newlyweds locked lips during a performance in Wisconsin on July 18 to mark 2 weeks of marriage.

Marriage is looking good on Blake Shelton, 45, and Gwen Stefani, 51. On Sunday, July 18, two weeks after tying the knot, the couple shared a romantic kiss in the middle of their joint performance at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Wisconsin. The couple looked more in love than ever throughout the performance, and at one point Blake passionately grabbed Gwen’s head to pull her in closer and lock lips with his new wife for the whole audience to see. The country singer was dressed in a navy button down, while the No Doubt frontwoman looked amazing in a yellow and orange camouflage jacket, black pants and cowboy boots.

Aside from the PDA-filled concert, the couple celebrated two weeks of marriage over the weekend with a new wedding snapshot that Gwen shared to Instagram. The black and white photo featured Blake and Gwen entering the chapel on their 1,500-acre Oklahoma ranch where they said “I do.” Carson Daly, who officiated the couple’s ceremony, could be seen in the photo escorting them into the chapel. Gwen captioned the post: “happy 2 week anniversary @blakeshelton@darlingangel6 @carsondaly gx.”

Gwen and Blake got married on July 3 after nearly six years together. The bride wore a white tulle dress and veil — adorned with the names of her children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, sewn on — by designer Vera Wang. She shared snapshots of the happy day on her Instagram two days after the ceremony, writing that “dreams do come true” in the caption.
Following their wedding, Blake and Gwen performed together for the first time on July 15 at the Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. After Blake introduced his wife as “Gwen Stefani” to the audience, the “Sweet Escape” songstress adorably corrected her husband by saying, “I thought it was Gwen Shelton.” Her response earned a laugh from her new husband, as an eruption of cheers broke out from the fans who seemed to love the sweet interaction between the happy couple.