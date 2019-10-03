Gwen Stefani: 25 Perfect Pics Of Her Edgy Style Over The Years To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Gwen Stefani has been a style icon for decades! The singer celebrates her 50th birthday today, so we decided to take a look back at her best style moments over the last decade!

Gwen Stefani has been setting trends and starting new ones for years. From ruling the ’90s with different hair colors and platform, fuzzy sandals to slaying the 2000s with fishnets, sheer dresses and other edgy looks — Gwen has become one of our favorite style stars. Today, October 3, marks her 50th birthday, so we’re celebrating her best head-turning looks. Take a look through our attached gallery to travel back in time with the singer’s fashion.

The former No Doubt frontrunner set the tone for celebrities stepping out of the box with their red carpet looks, especially in the ’90s. Gwen hit the MTV Video Music Awards in 1998 with bright blue hair, a matching fur bikini top and platform flip flops. And, she wasn’t done there. The Voice coach also rocked baggy black pants with a peplum-style skirt over her bottoms to the annual awards show.

From rocking chaps, to bra tops and patched pantsuits on the red carpet and at events, Gwen is one of the most diverse stars when it comes to her wardrobe. There doesn’t seem to be a style, pattern, material or color that she won’t rock. And, the same goes for her hair. Gwen once dyed the front pieces of her platinum blonde locks orange, yellow and black to emulate flames. In 2014, she walked the red carpet at KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball in Los Angeles with the fiery do’.

Fast forward to the recent 2000s, and Gwen still has her platinum blonde locks. However, her style has completely changed. While she’ll still break out her rocker style, which features her signature fishnets once in a while, the “Hollaback Girl” singer is more into bright colors, sheer dresses, jumpsuits and classic looks these days.

If there’s one thing we know about Gwen Stefani, it’s that you never know what you’re going to get when she steps onto the red carpet. As we await her next show stopping look, browse through our attached gallery for her best looks through the years. Happy 50th, Gwen!