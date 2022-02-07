Blake Shelton Kisses Gwen Stefani As They Bring Her 3 Kids To NASCAR Race In Los Angeles

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton took the checkered flag – in love! The lovebirds shared a sweet moment of PDA while taking the family to a NASCAR event in L.A.

As the 2022 NASCAR Season began to rev up its engines on Sunday (Feb. 6) with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, two of the biggest stars in California came out to watch it all go down at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. As Joey Logano held off Kyle Busch to win the preseason exhibition, Blake, 45, and Gwen, 52, watched high-speed action in a private outdoor box, along with her three kids – Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and seven-year-old Apollo. As the historic race took place, Blake got swept up in the excitement and leaned in to give his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek. It was a little bit of adorable PDA to commemorate the start of the NASCAR year. ‘

Blake and Gwen have enjoyed the honeymoon period since tying the knot at his Oklahoma Ranch in July 2021. The two have maintained a relatively low profile since the wedding. They performed together at the CMA Summer Jam in September, reunited with Gwen’s ex (and father of her children) Gavin Rossdale for one of the kids’ baseball games, and had a surprise duet during the last show Gwen’s Just A Girl residency in Las Vegas. Gwen also made a surprise appearance on the Nov. 30 episode of The Voice, stopping by to kiss Blake before introducing season 19 winner Cater Rubin. The couple then spent the holidays together, the first time as husband and wife.

The two tied the knot in an intimate affair. Only a handful saw Blake and Gwen exchange their vows, and he recently explained why their former The Voice cohost, Adam Levine, wasn’t invited to the nuptials. ‘

During a December 2021 stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, host Ellen DeGeneres brought up how Adam, 42, jokingly “didn’t support” their union because Gwen was “so cool” and Blake was not. “That’s the reason we didn’t invite him to the wedding!” said Blake, crediting the “interview [that] he did on your show” as to why Adam was left off the guest list. When asked if Adam would have gotten an invite had he not dissed Blake, the country music star said, “We’ll never know!”