Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston, 15, Is So Tall As He Runs Errands With His Mom – Photos

Clint Spaulding/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take her kids out for ice cream at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look extremely happy as they treat Gwen's kids to a day at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. Blake held on to apollo in a very fatherly way before boarding the alice in wonderland ride and enjoyed a nice ride on the matterhorn with gwen and her older boys Zuma and Kingston.
Singer and busy mom Gwen Stefani films her boys Zuma and Apollo as the trio arrive at Westfield Mall on this rainy Friday morning. Gwen was filming Zuma give little Apollo a piggy back ride.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Gwen Stefani’s son Kingston towered over her as they kept it casual and dressed comfy for their weekend shopping trip.

Gwen Stefani’s, 52, mini-me Kingston Rossdale, 15, isn’t so mini anymore. The teenager sure has grown up fast as he now stands a couple of inches taller than his mom. The “Rich Girl” singer wore an adorable navy blue set of sweats that read “Anaheim Hillbillies” and stylish hiker boots as she walked side-by-side with her son as he wore jeans and a black T-shirt. The two also donned face masks as Kingston held a big box for his mom which looked like it contained liquor. Click here to see the pics.

Former No Doubt band member has been there for her eldest son and his younger siblings, Zuma Rossdale, 13, and Apollo Rossdale. She recently took the three on a family outing and treated them to ice cream at the Beverly Glen Deli in October 2021. She has also spent time with them around her ex-husband and their father Gavin Rossdale.

Kingston Rossdale during the ice cream outing with his family.

There have been a number of co-parenting reunions at their youngest son Apollo’s baseball games. Gwen has brought her current husband Blake Shelton to these occasions as well and they have seemingly been pleasant and drama-free. Everyone seems to come together for these events to support the baby of the family.

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous in a Alice In Wonderland dress during a special performance at Disneyland's famous Teacups. The 52 year old singer sang one of her Christmas songs for Disney and ABC's pretaped Christmas special which will air on Thanksgiving morning.
Gwen Stefani looked fabulous in a white dress during a special appearance after a performance at Disneyland. The 52 year old singer was seen wearing Minnie Mouse ears and sang her Christmas songs and covers for Disney and ABC's pretaped Christmas special which will air on Thanksgiving morning.
Gwen Stefani, 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020

The two Voice judges announced that they were dating in November 2015, just after their respective divorces. Even though they didn’t end up being on the show together for long, their relationship still stood strong. The country music star proposed to the pop star in October 2020 after nearly five years of dating. They tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at his Oklahoma ranch in July 2021.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Since then, they have reportedly been thriving as a couple. We checked in with sources close to the couple around the holiday season, and it seemed they weren’t letting the stress of the festivities get to them. “Blake and Gwen are exactly where you’d think they are with their relationship now being married for a few months as things begin to lead up to the holidays. Nothing has changed in marriage that they didn’t have in their dating and engagement lives and that is what makes things so great,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.