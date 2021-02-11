Blake Shelton Admits He ‘Can’t Imagine Life’ Without Gwen Stefani’s Kids: I ‘Have A Blast’ Being A Stepfather

Blake Shelton opened up about his role as a stepfather to Gwen Stefani’s three sons, ages 6-14, and why he’s ‘very serious’ about being a stepparent, but also making room for fun!

Blake Shelton is so incredibly proud to be a part of Gwen Stefani‘s life as he helps her raise her three sons! The country crooner chatted with The Ride with Kimo & Heather and got very candid about his role as a stepfather to Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, all of whom Gwen shares with Gavin Rossdale. “There’s definitely nothing easy about it,” the singer, 44, confessed.

“I don’t know if it’s as hard, or harder than being a biological parent. I have a stepfather in my life who is one of my heroes,” Blake revealed to the show’s hosts. “I love my stepfather and he’s like a father to me, so I have a good inspiration in my life on how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

With that in mind, Blake confessed that he does take the role of stepfather “very serious, but I also have a blast with it. I’m not gonna lie. I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now,” he sweetly shared.

As it turns out, Blake has been so conscious of his role as a stepfather, that he incorporated Gwen’s three boys into his proposal to his lady love. After roughly five years together, Blake finally popped the question to Gwen in October 2020, with the couple’s closest loved ones right there to share the beautiful moment. The couple revealed the news on social media, featuring Gwen showing off her stunning engagement ring, and the two positively gushing about one another and the thrilling new chapter ahead of them.

But even before their engagement, Blake and Gwen were very serious about putting the focus on Gwen’s boys throughout their relationship. Blake attended a number of family events with the No Doubt songstress and her sons, and also celebrated the boys’ birthdays over the years. On Father’s Day in 2020, Gwen shared an incredibly sweet collection of photos featuring Blake and her sons, writing, “Happy Father’s day [Blake Shelton] thank u for helping me raise these boys!!” Fans cannot wait to see Blake continue to embrace his role as stepfather!