Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 23: ‘It’s Time For Me To Step Away’

Blake Shelton, 45, will be leaving The Voice after its 23rd season, which airs in 2023. He announced the news via NBC’s press release and a statement he shared on his Instagram page on Oct. 11. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” he wrote. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he continued, showing his gratitude. “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Blake is the last remaining original judge on The Voice, which debuted with Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green also as judges and Carson Daly as the host in 2011. Blake has the most wins out of any judges, with eight victories under his belt.

As he mentioned, Blake made lifelong friendships and even found his life partner while on The Voice. In 2021, when the show celebrated its 10-year anniversary and before he married the 53-year-old “Rich Girl” singer, Blake confirmed that the best thing to come from the show was meeting the love of his life. “People ask me all the time, ‘What’s the greatest thing that’s happened to you since you’ve been on The Voice?’” Blake recalled on the 10th-anniversary special episode. “That’s a no brainer, right? I met my fiancée here!”

Blake also formed a brotherly bond with Adam Levine of Maroon 5 on the show, which fans came to adore. After Adam’s departure after Season 16, Blake admitted it was “strange” not having his pal at the judges’ panel in a conversation with People in Sept. 2019.

However, he also said having his then-girlfriend Gwen there, who had been an on-and-off judge on the show for years, was a major help. “Having her there, selfishly for me, made me happy, and I think it kind of saved the show with Adam going away,” he said in a press conference in Aug. 2019. “Because there’s no way around it: It sucks not having Adam there. I mean, he’s just a major part of that show. He added facetiously, “And my favorite person to kick in the nuts.”

Blake will be joined by Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and returning coach Kelly Clarkson for his last round on the show.

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” Chance, 29, said in the press release. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.” The second new coach, Niall, 29, said, “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”