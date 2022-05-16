‘The Voice’ Season 22: Camila Cabello Replacing Kelly Clarkson & Gwen Stefani Returns

The Voice has become a singing competition staple since its debut in 2011. The show is now in its 22nd season and will premiere this fall on NBC. However, there are some major changes ahead.

The long-running show will welcome a new coach in season 22 and bring back a beloved alum. From who’s returning to who’s leaving, here is everything you need to know about The Voice season 22.

‘The Voice’ Season 22 Release Date

The Voice season 22 does not have an official release date yet, but NBC has revealed that it will premiere in September 2022. The show will return to Mondays and Tuesdays. On Mondays, The Voice will be followed by the new drama Quantum Leap at 10 p.m.

On Tuesdays, The Voice will air for one hour. La Brea and New Amsterdam will air following The Voice. All network shows, including The Voice, will stream the next day exclusively on Peacock.

Is Kelly Clarkson Coming Back For ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

Kelly Clarkson will not be coming back for The Voice season 22. Camila Cabello will be replacing her as a coach. Camila was previously a mentor to coach John Legend during the season 21 Battle Rounds.

Kelly, who won the first season of American Idol, joined The Voice as a coach in season 14. She’s won the show 4 times, with Girl Named Tom recently winning The Voice season 21. Kelly has been incredibly busy lately hosting her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and co-hosting American Song Contest.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer hinted in January 2022 that she was looking to take a step back from her busy schedule. “I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple of changes for me that I can’t say here,” she said in an Instagram Q&A. “There’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

Who Are The Coaches For ‘The Voice’ Season 22?

Joining Camila in the red chairs are John, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton. Gwen has been a coach sporadically since season 7 and will be facing off against her hubby to find the next major music star. Gwen is taking Ariana Grande’s seat in the new season. Season 22 will mark the first season Gwen and Blake have been coaches on The Voice since getting married in July 2021. All 4 coaches shared a video of themselves singing together to celebrate the new season.

Camila is no stranger to singing competition series. She rose to fame on the U.S. version of The X Factor, and Fifth Harmony was formed on the show. Camila has since gone solo and become one of the music’s biggest stars. John was well aware that Camila could be an asset on The Voice when she joined the show as an advisor.

“She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it,” John told Extra. “She was part of a group, and in this battle setting, where the artists are dueting with each other, that’s a very important skill to have. And obviously, she’s an incredibly successful artist and performer in her own right, and all the things she’s learned throughout these years are going to be so important for our team.”

Blake continues to be the longest-serving coach of The Voice. He has coached every single season since the show’s 2011 debut. John joined the show in season 16. This new season will be his 7th season as a coach.