‘The Voice’ Winners: Where Are They Now? — Update On Champions From Seasons 1-17

The season 18 premiere of ‘The Voice’ is just around the corner! Before its debut on Feb. 24, we’re taking a look back at the past 17 winners and where they are now!

The Voice is finally back! After a break, season 18 is finally here and coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and new addition to the crew Nick Jonas are ready to turn some hopeful singers into real life rockstars! Over the course of the latest installment, contestants will be guided by the four coaches and one lucky talent will be crowned the new winner! The Voice became a major fan favorite when it first debuted in April 2011, crowning Javier Colon the very first winner under the mentorship of Adam Levine. With two studio albums to his name since his win, Javier is just one of the 17 winners who have gone on to pave their way in the music industry. Before the premiere of the new season, we’re looking back on the other winners and what they’re up to now!

Since winning season 12 of The Voice in 2017, Chris Blue has kept quite busy. The recording artist, who won under the guidance of Alicia Keys, has gone on to release three singles since his win. “Money On You,” “Blue Blood Blues,” and “Humanity” were all released in 2017. Now, Chris is all in — touring, working with his team, and continuing to put in the work to make his music dreams come true!

Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon, has lead a very similar path since her win on The Voice. Maelyn has focused on writing her own songs and working hard in the studio to create the alternative pop sound she became known for on the show. Maelyn even gave a TEDx Talk on the idea of over night success and how she has remained true to herself following her win on the NBC show!

Of course, the most recent winner, Jake Hoot, still has a lot of time to cultivate his success since winning season 17 of The Voice. The crooner won with the help of his coach, Kelly, and since then has been ready to hit the ground running and working on his own music. Following his win, Jake spent time with his family over the holidays. With the new year, however, he plans on making himself known in the world of music and even wants to work on tunes with a certain 90’s country attitude!

