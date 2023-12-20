Huntley: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner

Huntley, whose real name is Michael Huntley, rocked out week after week on The Voice. After a memorable Blind Audition, the 33-year-old quickly rose as a top contender of season 24. The Virginia artist faced off against Mara Justine, Jacquie Roar, Lila Forde, and Ruby Leigh in the two-night season finale. Huntley brought his A-game to The Voice stage every week and became the new champion.

So, who is Huntley? He’s been singing his entire life. Reba McEntire pointed out that Huntley has a Chris Stapleton vibe, and all the coaches believe Huntley has a long career ahead of him. Hollywood Life has all the news you need to know about Huntley.

Huntley Won The Voice Season 24

For his Blind Audition, Huntley performed a stellar rendition of “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crowes. All 4 coaches turned their chairs for Huntley. To help him choose a coach, he brought his daughter, Stella, on stage. She chose Niall Horan to be Huntley’s coach.

Huntley sailed through the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs with incredible performances. “What you’re giving us on stage is well beyond a competition,” John Legend told Huntley. “You’re already a star.”

Ahead of the finale, Huntley voiced his love for those who have supported him on this journey. “This is insane. So blessed and so grateful for everybody that has believed in me on this journey,” he wrote on Instagram. “Even though someone will be crowned a winner, we’ve all just been trying to create moments of genuine artistry and the amount of support from all over has meant so much to all of us.”

During the December 18 episode, Huntley took the stage twice. He wowed with his renditions of Creed’s “Higher” and Tom Odell’s “Another Love.” In the finale, Huntley performed Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” with Niall. Season 24 ultimately came down to Huntley and Ruby, with the Viking of The Voice walking away the winner.

Huntley Is a Dad

Huntley introduced his 6-year-old daughter Stella to the world during his Blind Audition. He sweetly honored his daughter with his performance of David Kushner’s “Daylight” during the Playoffs. He welcomed his son in 2021. After not having a relationship with his father, Huntley is a dedicated dad to his two children.

Huntley Lives in Virginia

Huntley’s hometown is Spring Hill, Florida, but he currently lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He moved to Nashville briefly after two years of college, but he ultimately returned to Virginia, according to his NBC bio. Before The Voice, Huntley was performing all throughout Virginia.

Huntley Has Released His Debut Single

The singer released his debut single “Holdin On” in 2022. He’s also performed the original song “Fire & Flames” on Instagram.

Huntley Has Been a Booking Agent

Huntley has worked as a booking age for musicians since 2022. However, he’s since transitioned into a full-time musician performing 5 times a week.