Ruby Leigh: 5 Things to Know About the 16-Year-Old Finalist on ‘The Voice’

Image Credit: NBC

Ruby Leigh is one of two Team Reba singers still in the running to win The Voice season 24. The singer will be taking the stage during the two-night finale event in hopes of being crowned the new champion. Ruby is only 16 years old, but she’s already got a bright future ahead of her.

So, who is Ruby Leigh? This young singer has left the small-town life behind for Hollywood. From her early days in the competition to surviving a tornado, here’s what you need to know about Ruby.

Ruby Got a 4-Chair Turn

Ruby dazzled the coaches with her performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want to Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart” during the Blind Auditions. John Legend was the first to turn his red chair, followed by Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and then Niall Horan. The coaches were extremely impressed with Ruby’s yodeling abilities.

John told the young singer that he truly had “never heard anything” like what she just did. “You could win The Voice,” he added. In the end, Ruby chose fellow country artist Reba to be her coach. Over the course of season 24, Ruby has stunned with performances of “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes and more.

“How crazy. I never thought I’d be in the Finale of @nbcthevoice but look at me now!! How insane?! Thank you all so much for pushing me along! All we need is one more push and you can help me and Reba win this thang!” she wrote on Instagram ahead of the finale.

Ruby Is From Missouri

Ruby is from the small town of Foley, Missouri. She is apparently “one of 68 people” who live there, according to her NBC bio. Her love for music started when she was 9 years old after she overheard her dad listening to Guy Clark’s “Dublin Blues.” She had the song memorized just a day later.

Ruby Survived a Tornado

When she was 4 years old, Ruby and her parents survived a tornado that nearly killed her parents. After that, Ruby didn’t like to be away from her parents and decided to be homeschooled.

Ruby Has Performed With Vince Gill

Even though she’s just 16 years old, Ruby has already performed with some country greats. She’s sang alongside Vince Gill, The Time Jumpers, Mickey Gilley, and Johnny Lee. Ruby has also done pre-shows for Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence.

Ruby Is An Animal Lover

Ruby has a “huge heart for animals and people,” her official website reads. She takes after her grandmother when it comes to her love for animals. “She has volunteered her time and talents for many causes to benefit both humans and animals,” her website says.