Lila Forde: 5 Things to Know About the Team Legend Singer Competing in ‘The Voice’ Finale

Image Credit: NBC

Lila Forde became a fan-favorite the moment her journey on The Voice season 24 started. Lila is one of the top 5 finalists taking the stage during the season 24 finale in hopes of walking away the new champion. The 25-year-old is up against Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Mara Justine, and Jacquie Roar.

The singer has truly had a breakout moment on The Voice. There’s no doubt that Lila has a long career ahead of her. If you need to get up to speed on all things Lila, Hollywood Life has you covered.

Lila Is a Member of Team Legend

Lila stunned the coaches with her powerful performance of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home” during her Blind Audition. She received a 4-chair turn from the coaches. “That reminded me of everything I love about music,” Niall Horan told Lila. Gwen Stefani got up out of her seat to rave about Lila’s performance.

Ultimately, Lila chose John as her coach. Through the Battles, Knockouts, and Playoffs, Lila wowed with her beautiful and unique vocals. She performed a gorgeous rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “River” in the semi-finals.

Lila Is From Seattle

Lila is originally from Seattle, Washington, but she currently lives in Los Angeles. She is gigging full-time in the City of Angels looking for her big break. She certainly found it on The Voice!

Lila Comes From a Musical Family

Lila’s mother is a gifted pianist. Lila learned the magic of music at an early age and performed in a choir. She went on to study jazz voice at the USC Thornton School of Music.

Lila’s Parents Are Meditation Teachers

Lila was raised in a “spiritual family,” according to her NBC bio. Her parents have spent the past 2 decades as meditation teachers. They have since become the owners of a meditation camp resort in the Pacific Northwest. Her parents “curate immersive experiences for their guests, organizing sound baths and facilitating meditation retreats.”

Lila Has Released Original Music

The singer released her debut EP In Another Life in 2021. She released the single “Come Loose” in 2022. Her latest song “All I Expected” dropped in 2023.