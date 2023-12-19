Jacquie Roar: 5 Things to Know About the Country Singer Competing in ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Finale

Jacquie Roar has her eye on the prize. The 37-year-old country singer is one of the 5 remaining singers looking to be crowned the next winner of The Voice. Jacquie is competing against Huntley, Mara Justine, Ruby Leigh, and Lila Forde in the two-night finale.

The singer was sensational with her terrific performances of “Nights in White Satin” by The Moody Blues and “More Than a Feeling” by Boston. Hours before night two of the finale, Jacquie posted a video on her Instagram Story thanking her fans for voting. “I’m going out in a blaze of glory today,” she said.

Who is Jacquie Roar? The singer has proven to be a powerhouse on stage. She’s a top contender to win it all! Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about Jacquie’s family, her American Idol past, and more as the finale unfolds.

Jacquie Got a 4-Chair Turn

Jacquie rocked out to Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party” during her Blind Audition. Reba McEntire was the first to turn her red chair, followed by the rest of the coaches. Niall Horan told Jacquie that she was going to be a “showstopper” on The Voice. Jacquie ended up choosing Gwen Stefani as her coach.

During the Battles, Gwen chose BIAS over Jacquie after their performance. However, Reba swooped in with a Steal and brought Jacquie over to her team. Reba picked Jacquie in the Knockout after her terrific cover of “Girl” by Maren Morris. In the Playoffs, Jacquie stunned with her rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” She earned an Instant Save that led her to be one of the top 5 competing to be The Voice season 24 winner.

Jacquie Is a Wedding DJ

When she’s not working on her own music, Jacquie is a wedding DJ. It’s actually how she got the stage name “Jacquie Roar.” Her real name is Jacquie Butler.

Jacquie Is a Mom

Jacquie has a 6-year-old daughter named Leilani. The singer brought her daughter out on stage during her Blind Audition to help choose her coach. Jacquie’s daughter went with Gwen. Jacquie has been dating her boyfriend, Jesse, for 5 years. She has a bonus daughter named Georgia as well.

Jacquie Is From Oregon

Jacquie currently lives in North Plains, Oregon. She was born in Chicago, but she grew up in the Grenada Hills area in California.

Jacquie Previously Auditioned for The Voice

Jacquie auditioned for The Voice a decade ago and continued to do so for years until she got her big break. In 2012, Jacquie was a competitor on American Idol. She made it to the group rounds before she was eliminated. “I was going by Jacquie Cera then,” Jacquie told Oregon Live. “I was just a baby, then I just made it to the group rounds, and I got really sick.”