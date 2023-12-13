BIAS: 5 Things to Know About the Standout Country Singer on ‘The Voice’

Image Credit: NBC

BIAS is a standout performer on Gwen Stefani’s team, and the country singer will be returning to the stage in hopes of making it to the top 5 during the December 12 episode of The Voice. BIAS has had quite the long run on The Voice season 24 and continues to show he’s a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

Could Gwen get another win with this country artist? Time will tell. So, who is BIAS? Get to know this rising star in the country music world.

BIAS Wowed in His Blind Audition

BIAS took a risk by performing Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country” for his Blind Audition. Gwen and Reba McEntire turned their red chairs for BIAS. Niall pointed out that Blake’s song is a “very, very hard song to sing.”

Gwen admitted that she loved the “energy” BIAS had throughout his performance. John pointed out that he thought BIAS’ performance was a “really cool take on Blake’s song.” In the end, BIAS chose Gwen to be his coach!

For the top 12 performances, BIAS shined with his rendition of Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.” He then performed “Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts for the top 9 live shows.

BIAS Is His Stage Name

BIAS’ full name is Grant Bias. He uses BIAS as a stage name in his music career. His Instagram handle is @officiallybias.

BIAS Is From Tennessee

BIAS is a country boy through and through. During his Blind Audition, BIAS revealed that he’s from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He attended the Univerity of Mobile in Alabama.

BIAS Is Married

BIAS recently celebrated his one-year anniversary in September 2023. He is married to Karley Bias, who is a singer as well. “I have envisioned what this day would look like for many years, but never in a million years could I have dreamed of such a beautiful day. Karley, I can’t express in words how much I love you. I’m so grateful for who you are and what you mean to me. This is to us. We deserve this,” BIAS wrote after he and Karley got married.

BIAS Is a Songwriter

BIAS co-wrote the song “First Things First,” which ended up at the top of the Christian radio charts, according to his LinkedIn. The song was performed and recorded by the group Consumed By Fire. In addition to singing, BIAS has produced for over 25 artists.